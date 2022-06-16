SoCalGas Surpasses California's 2025 Methane Emissions Reduction Goals, Nears 2030 Goal

Company achieves 37% reduction of fugitive methane emissions in 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has submitted its annual fugitive emissions report to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The report shows that SoCalGas has significantly exceeded the state's 2025 goal for reducing fugitive methane emissions. SoCalGas reported that in 2021 it reduced fugitive methane emissions by 37% – passing the state's goal of a 20% reduction by 2025 and nearing the state's goal of a 40% reduction by 2030.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company) (PRNewswire)

The company's success comes from significant innovation in new detection technologies. SoCalGas was the first utility in the nation to implement aerial methane mapping using helicopter-mounted LiDAR technology to detect leaks. The company also has begun using drones – including first-of-its-kind hydrogen-powered drone technology – to map and detect methane.

"It is a testament to our dedicated workforce that we have not only exceeded 2025 reduction goals, but also are quickly approaching 2030 goals as we continue to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America," said Jimmie Cho, SoCalGas Chief Operating Officer.

Percentage calculations are based upon a 2015 emissions baseline. Utilities' progress toward state goals are tracked and reported via CPUC-mandated annual reports.

SoCalGas has made meaningful strides to reduce methane emissions since 2015, in addition to investments in leak detection technology.

Accomplishments include:

Accelerated leak repairs relating to our aerial methane mapping program reduced methane emissions equivalent to avoiding 1,031 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted and incrementally increased the ability of detecting and repairing leaks faster

SoCalGas accelerated its leak survey cycles from every three years to every year for certain types of pipe, leading to more prompt leak repairs further reducing methane emissions

A 94% reduction in gas venting during maintenance or repairs when compared to 2015, which is equivalent to avoiding 39,432 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emitted

A 92% reduction in emissions from SoCalGas storage facilities since 2015 due to upgrades in compressor and venting equipment

Last year, SoCalGas announced its aspiration to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and the energy it delivers by 2045 and earlier this year released its ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy to help reach that goal.

For more information about SoCalGas' sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.socalgas.com/sustainability.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company