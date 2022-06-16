ICARO Media Group Recognized Among "5 Best Tech Media Companies to Watch 2022"

ICARO Chairman & CEO Paul Feller Featured in The Silicon Review's June Special Edition 2022



NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading Artificial Intelligence-Driven Media Technology Company for Global Telecoms and Media Broadcast Companies, has been selected by The Silicon Review, the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals, as one of the "5 Best Tech Media Companies to Watch 2022."

This recognition by The Silicon Review is an acknowledgement of ICARO's unique value proposition in the digital content space through its AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, with an addressable audience of over 220 million subscribers under contract in over 25 countries in LATAM, North America, and Europe. ICARO products support global telecoms and broadcast partners, with expansion underway into the technology sectors of fiber networks, subscription-based media, linear TV, and live entertainment.

"It's an incredible honor for ICARO Media Group to be recognized for our achievements in this way," stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. "We've spent the past several years developing a host of truly innovative products and solutions in our mission to become a globally-established leader in the AI-driven digital content space, and to be acknowledged by our peer community in The Silicon Review is extremely gratifying. I couldn't be prouder of the ICARO team for their tireless work in getting us to this point, and I can't wait to see how far we'll go from here."

You can read the article ICARO Media Group AI-Powered Media Technology Empowering Global Telecoms and Media Broadcast Companies here: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/icaro-media-ai-powered-media-technology/

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM, Europe and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO's platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Rome, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

