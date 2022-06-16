Finally, There's Vitalite™ Plant-Based Cheese

Launching nationwide this year, new vegan-certified cheese from Saputo Dairy USA partners with Laura Prepon

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Often described in a negative way, plant-based cheese has received a bad reputation. Finally, there's an offering to change that narrative. Rolling out at retailers nationwide this year, Vitalite™ is a new brand of plant-based, vegan-certified, dairy-free cheese from Saputo Dairy USA that offers great taste, texture, visual appeal and melting performance.

"As demand for vegan cheese continues to grow, many consumers have been vocal about how difficult it has been to find a plant-based cheese that lives up to their expectations," said David Cherrie, Saputo Dairy USA vice president, marketing and innovation. "As a dairy company, we are experts at making cheese people love and crave. Where other plant-based cheeses fall short, we saw an opportunity to use our expertise in the cheese category to create a delicious plant-based alternative."

Delicious, melty goodness for all

Vitalite™ plant-based cheeses are perfect ingredients to add melty goodness to any meal, no matter anyone's dietary preferences, says Laura Prepon, actress, director, cooking enthusiast, creator of the PrepOn Kitchen culinary line and Vitalite™ ambassador. Prepon is partnering with the Vitalite™ brand to showcase some of her favorite ways to incorporate plant-based cheese into family meals.

"I like to live a flexitarian lifestyle and it wouldn't be possible without the right ingredients. That's why Vitalite™ plant-based cheeses have become a staple in our home," said Prepon. "I've also recently found out that my children have sensitivities to dairy, so we use Vitalite™ plant-based cheese for basics like grilled cheese and quesadillas or sprinkled on tacos, as well as in more in-depth recipes like my black bean and quinoa burgers stuffed with cheddar-style cheese. All of our expectations of yummy, melty cheesy goodness are met!"

An ideal addition to favorite dishes, including pizza, pasta, tacos, salads, dips, sandwiches and more, Vitalite™ is available in six varieties:

Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Slices

Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Shreds

Plant-Based Cheddar Style Slices

Plant-Based Cheddar Style Shreds

Plant-Based Grated Parmesan Style

Plant-Based Creamy Original Spread

"People following a plant-based or flexitarian diet have limited options in the grocery store and many of those options lack appeal," said Chef Nikki Trzeciak, Saputo executive chef and senior manager of culinary and sensory. "The idea for Vitalite™ came out of trying to solve that. We want home cooks to feel liberated in the kitchen and inspired to create traditional foods they have an emotional connection to without compromise."

Vegan cheese: poised for growth

According to a 2022 Food Institute report, the global vegan cheese market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of about 10% and reach a market value of about $7 billion by 2030. This demand is being fueled by the growing number of consumers following vegan, plant-based and flexitarian diets, increasing awareness about lactose intolerance, mounting climate-change and animal-welfare concerns, and the expanding middle class in developing nations.

Vitalite™ products are made without genetically modified ingredients and are vegan- and kosher-certified, gluten-free and except for the Creamy Original Spread, soy-free.

For more information, recipes and plant-based cooking inspiration, visit Vitalite.com or Instagram and Facebook @VitaliteUSA.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo Dairy USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo Dairy USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

© 2022 Saputo Cheese USA Inc. All rights reserved. Vitalite™ is the trademark of Dairy Crest Limited (trading as Saputo Dairy UK).

