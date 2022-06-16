Centrus to Hold 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 23rd

BETHESDA, Md, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) intends to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be completely virtually and will be conducted via live webcast. More information can be found in the company's proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Centrus Energy Corp., Bethesda, MD (PRNewsfoto/Centrus Energy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow LeistikowD@centrusenergy.com

Media: Lindsey Geisler GeislerLR@centrusenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.