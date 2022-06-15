ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Allianz SE Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ALIZY

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) resulting from allegations that Allianz may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Allianz securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=2121 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC [AGI U.S.] and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." Allianz further stated that "[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.00, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per ADR on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz's U.S. investing divisions pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.

