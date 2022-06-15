Innovative Hydraulics Secures $11.3 Million Civil Infrastructure Project at McNary Dam on the Columbia River

WAUSAU, Wis., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOVATIVE HYDRAULICS LLC has been awarded a contract to design and manufacture custom fluid power products in support of the McNary Dam Modernization project on the Columbia River in Umatilla, Oregon.

Innovative Hydraulics will support Knight Const. & Supply of Deer Park, WA by designing and manufacturing custom hydraulic cylinders for McNary Dam's intake gates. The project will be led under the direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District.

McNary Lock and Dam was authorized by Congress for power and navigation in the 1945 Rivers and Harbors Act. Construction began on the Columbia River in 1947, and all turbine units were operational in 1957. The Dam is 183 feet tall and is over 7,300 feet long. McNary produces enough clean, renewable hydro power annually to support 686,000 homes.

The custom hydraulic cylinders will actuate McNary's intake gates, controlling the flow into the Columbia River from upstream Lake Wallula. The cylinders will incorporate Innovashield, Innovative Hydraulics' laser clad offering that provides unmatched corrosivity protection in the harshest of submerged environments.

"Innovative Hydraulics has reached another major milestone as a company and by it's employees." – James Tobul Sr., President

Innovative Hydraulics is a project based, high specification, custom hydraulic cylinder manufacturer headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin with a global presence supporting commercial, civil and defense fluid power applications.

