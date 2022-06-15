CEH, Equix, and BE (The Alliance), and ING Americas, Financial Advisor to CEH, announce FEED for Green Liquefied Hydrogen

FOND DU LAC, Wis., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Holdings LLC (CEH) has awarded Equix Infrastructure, Inc. (Equix) the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract for CEH's 250 MW Green Hydrogen Clear Fork Texas Project. Equix and The Alliance will kick off front-end development on June 20, 2022. Congruently, ING Americas is providing advisory services related to raising equity and debt financing for the project as CEH's Financial Advisor. Bair Energy LLC (BE) serves as the Manager of the Alliance, and as the CEH Program Management Construction Management (PMCM) for the Project.

CEH, Equix, and BE (The Alliance), and ING Americas announce FEED for 250 MW Green Hydrogen Clear Fork Texas Project

"CEH, in conjunction with our Alliance partners, selected Equix for many key reasons with the leading focus being the EPC's industry-leading experience, reputation, and relationships, including proven capability in delivering energy, technology, and infrastructure turnkey solutions," stated Nicholas Bair, CEO of CEH. "Equix exemplifies these goals and defines the strategic requirements of The Alliance and represents many of the core values and main drivers behind our Technology and Energy Transformation Platform. We are committed to continuing to provide safe, secure, and reliable energy solutions for the United States leading Green Hydrogen production and delivery."

Candice McGuire, Chairman BE, stated, "We're excited to work with Equix and provide best-in-class leading projects, working with our Alliance partnerships to resolve the challenges of integrating emerging technologies with long-term infrastructure and market accessible solutions. Equix brings a wealth of renewable experience and is a trusted partner for CEH. Our focus remains on assembling a team of industry-leading experts and sound execution."

Mark Miller, General Manager of Renewables at Equix, stated, "Equix is looking forward to working with the Alliance partners to design & build this exciting Liquified Green Hydrogen project in Texas. We believe our experience and expertise in renewable and gas infrastructure construction will lead to a successful project that provides green hydrogen to the North American market. We are fortunate to have this opportunity with Clean Energy Holdings and be part of this leading-edge technology platform."

ABOUT CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technology platform focused on developing, owning, and operating leading-edge, innovative, and reliable renewable energy, and low-carbon facilities. CEH is a technology-centric platform and, with our Alliance Partners, provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects like Clear Fork Green Hydrogen, the second Green Hydrogen project brought forward by CEH. Further, the CEH projects have been carefully selected to lead various state and regional initiatives aimed to bring cost-effective Green Hydrogen fuel to transportation corridors as well as industrial clients.

ABOUT BAIR ENERGY

BE is a Program Management and Construction Management firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees the construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence.

ABOUT EQUIX, INC.

Equix, Inc., is a privately held firm that develops employees and its portfolio of services in the technical, professional, and construction services industries across North America.

Our companies are strategically located across the US with 27 corporate offices in 13 states. We are also licensed to do business in over 30 states and focus on utility, infrastructure, parks and recreation, and renewable energy projects. Equix is a leader in full-service construction, surveying, design, and maintenance services to the broadband, electric, gas, heavy civil, government, pipeline, renewable energy, water, and wastewater markets. For more information on Equix, please visit www.equixinc.com.

ABOUT ING Americas

ING Americas offers a full array of wholesale financial products, such as commercial lending, financial markets, corporate finance and advisory products and services in the U.S. to its corporate and institutional clients. We know being sustainable is not just about reducing our own impact, it's also in the choices we make—as a lender, in our financing, and through the services, we offer our customers. That's why sustainability is inherent to our purpose of empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Americas is the brand name of ING's corporate and institutional client business in the Americas region, operating in the U.S. through ING Financial Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries ("IFH"). IFH is a subsidiary of ING Bank N.V., and a part of ING Group N.V. ("ING").

