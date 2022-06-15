C2X Announces Proprietary Platform Mainnet Migration

Blockchain gaming platform provides more options and accessibility for users

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform, C2X today announced its plans to create its own Mainnet for best servicing the platform and supporting its users, which is proprietary-owned by the company and will provide easier accessibility and assistance for all.

Changing the Mainnet will allow users to have faster and easier access to services and eliminate internal risks they could experience. The decision was made after careful consideration of multiple options, but the regard was for the most stable and reliable service for those using the platform.

"Building our own Mainnet means shaping an environment where C2X participants themselves will be in full control of any circumstances within the ecosystem. We have strived to be an open option as a blockchain gaming platform leveraging sophisticated decentralized programs such as Beta Game Launcher, and other services, noted Director of Corporate Development of Com2uS, master provider of C2X. Michael Lee. "C2X will further broaden its spectrum to become a blockchain cultural contents platform to preserve and protect a variety of digital media contents," he added.

Com2uS Group has been introducing various blockchain games to the global market through the C2X blockchain platform. Four titles are currently being serviced: Com2uS' "Summoners War: Lost Centuria", Com2uS Holdings' "Chromatic Soul: AFK Raid," "Baseball Superstars 2022," and AllM's "Kritika Global." More than 10 high-quality Web3 games are lined up, including "Summoners War: Chronicles," MMORPG based on global-hit Summoners War IP and "World of Zenonia." Along with the establishment of its own Mainnet, Com2uS Group plans to further expand its blockchain-related services ranging NFT and metaverse in addition to blockchain games.

C2X will represent not only games, but all media contents such as movies, music, and art, and in particular, Com2Verse, a metaverse developed by Com2uS Group, which will play a key role in the ecosystem and become a core content source. C2X will develop into a central blockchain platform in leading the culture based on the Web3 spirit.

The now governance token C2X will be upgraded to a native coin and C2X will be a base currency for all activities taking place in the ecosystem including "Com2Verse" and its "NFT Marketplace" making C2X a truly predominant currency that spans the entire Mainnet ecosystem. C2X's Mainnet will allow all C2X holders to validate the blocks on the basis of the PoS algorithm based on Tendermint technology and will utilize the COSMOS SDK to appropriately perform upgrades to suit the needs of the new C2X ecosystem.

Tendermint has long been used as the foundation technology for many blockchain Mainnets, and has been recognized for its superb stability, as well as its excellent flexibility, scalability and its interchain properties.

"Numerous services will be able to smoothly join the new C2X ecosystem by using C2X SDK, and secure high scalability and as well as interoperability with other individual blockchains. To facilitate the process and demonstrate high responsiveness to a variety of situations, C2X will team up with new partners in technology and will be joined by some key developers from the Com2uS group," added Business Development Manager, Brian Choi.

The core construction of the Mainnet will be completed by the end of July 2022 and all relevant assets and contracts will be migrated over by the end of August 2022. C2X will continuously strive to successfully operate the Mainnet in the long run.

"Please look forward to the new Web3 era of digital media content that C2X will present to the world and become a central provider as a blockchain cultural contents platform," added Choi.

For more information, please visit: https://c2x.world.

About C2X

C2X was developed with the purpose of establishing a standard for the blockchain game industry that will continuously advance in the future. Developed by Com2uS Group with Terraform Labs and Hashed as advisors, C2X platform is built on the Terra blockchain and provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and Wallet. The platform's highly scalable design allows users to easily manage all digital assets that are linked to the platform, and its governance token publicizes all service decisions and operations of the games built on the ecosystem. It is an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where all users and creators are privileged on the basis of a high standard of stability, fairness and transparency, and thus intended to present a sound direction for current blockchain gaming platforms.

