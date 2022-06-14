Prometheum Appoints Deanna Sheward as Chief Marketing Officer

Former BlockFi Director of Marketing to oversee Prometheum's marketing division ahead of ATS launch

NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum Inc. , parent of a FINRA member firm and SEC registered digital asset securities alternative trading system (ATS), "Prometheum ATS", announced today the appointment of Deanna Sheward as Chief Marketing Officer. Deanna joins from Domain Money, a stock and cryptocurrency investing platform, where she was Vice President of Growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Prometheum) (PRNewswire)

Deanna also served as Director of Marketing for BlockFi, a crypto-financial services company. In this role, she led marketing efforts for BlockFi's suite of products, including trading, crypto-backed loans, and the BlockFi credit card, built the company's marketing operations vertical and launched several inaugural cross-functional processes.

"We are focused on adding top talent to our team across all functions, and are thrilled to welcome Deanna to help build upon our vision and reach our clientele," said Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO and co-founder of Prometheum. "Part of our commitment is creating a streamlined, compliant and efficient ecosystem for digital asset securities trading, and we continue to build out our team with the best talent in our industry to achieve this vision."

In her capacity as a marketing consultant, Deanna has worked with clients such as Payability, a leading funding platform for eCommerce businesses. She is also a member of Chief, an organization designed for women executive leaders working to drive more women into top positions across the workplace. Deanna holds an MA and Ph.D. in Art History from New York University and a BA in Art History from McGill University.

To learn more about Prometheum, visit https://www.prometheum.com . For information on career opportunities at Prometheum, visit https://www.prometheum.com/careers .

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company building an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading, settlement and custody of digital asset securities.

Prometheum, Inc. Disclosure

This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future events, taking into account the information currently available to the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's proposed business and operations, as well as uncertainties relating to capital markets some of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ross@calibercorporateadvisers.com

(803) 549-7529

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prometheum