GR0 Acquires TM Marketing Consultants

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, recently recognized as the fastest-growing SEO agency in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Google Ads specialist agency TM Marketing Consultants, and with it, the formal launch of a new Google Ads service division. The deal expands GR0's capabilities beyond SEO into the paid search arena, providing marketers with a comprehensive portfolio of search marketing services. TM Marketing's team of ten will join GR0 as the core of the new Google Ads division.

Based in Los Angeles, and founded by Michael Uribe and Tyler Rhodes, TM Marketing Consultants works with a broad range of clients including Universal Music Group, CoinTracker, Cottage, Telebrands, Red Pocket Mobile, Hempvana and Level Home.

"With the increasing emphasis on consumer privacy, search marketing has seen a surge of interest over the past two years as marketers seek effective and privacy-compliant avenues for connecting with consumers in a meaningful way," explained GR0 Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Miller. "TM Marketing brings a phenomenal track record in helping brands supercharge their Google Ads results and we are thrilled to welcome Michael, Tyler and their team to GR0."

"GR0 will always have its roots in SEO, but as we evolve into a more full-service agency, we're constantly on the lookout for new growth avenues," said GR0 CGO and Co-founder Jon Zacharias. "TM Marketing provided both a complimentary fit to what we already have, as well as an exciting ability to expand beyond that."

Founded in 2020, GR0 has managed to quickly win over brands with its three-pronged approach to SEO that marries content writing with backlink acquisition and on-page optimization. GR0's growing client base includes a mix of hot startups and established national brands such as Olivers, Jack Mason, Opendoor, AdQuick, Comrad, Pumpkin, Public Rec, M13, Venus et Fleur, and many more.

