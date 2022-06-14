Celebrate "PreBQ" this Summer with McCormick® Grill Mates® and Nick Lachey

It's all about the prep: recipes, tips, and swag will get people grilling all season long.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick® Grill Mates® kicks off summer grilling by celebrating the art of the PreBQ, or the real magic that happens before the cookout. In partnership with singer, actor, host, and TV personality, Nick Lachey, the brand is helping grillers everywhere master PreBQ with tips and tricks, recipes, and a limited-edition PreBQ gift bundle.

Nick Lachey enjoys his new Hawaiian Burger with Grilled Pineapple recipe created in partnership with McCormick Grill Mates (Photo Credit: Ryan Siphers) (PRNewswire)

"I've always been a fan of grilling, but what's really special is the time behind the scenes when it's just classic rock, a cold beer, close family and friends about to enjoy the afternoon and awesome food," said Nick Lachey. "I'm excited to celebrate summer with Grill Mates. They understand PreBQ – the journey, the anticipation of a great meal, and the tradition of prepping to cook over flame for maximum flavor."

With Nick's new "Hawaiian Burger with Grilled Pineapple" recipe and tips & tricks for mastering PreBQ, fans and grilling enthusiasts alike can up their game. For fans excited to create their pre-grilling rituals, Grill Mates is giving away limited PreBQ gift bundles that include the ultimate accessories for preparing to grill, with an apron, tools, cutting board, meat thermometer, Grill Mates products, and more.

"The most important parts of grilling are what guests rarely see; prepping the dry rub and seasoning everything just right, inviting friends to help setup and streaming your favorite playlist. Grill prep is built around trust, traditions, and love of food," said Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation, McCormick. "With all sorts of grilling tips, tricks, and helpful hints from our seasoned pros and Nick Lachey alike, we want grillers sharing their PreBQ rituals, savoring the entire process from prep to plate."

For more PreBQ fun, Grill Mates is also hosting an influencer-led recipe competition via the Flavor Maker App by McCormick . Select influencers will showcase their favorite PreBQ rituals and unique grilling recipes. Fans can download the app* to join in and vote for their favorite recipe.

For more information on PreBQ, including Nick Lachey's recipe, grilling tips, and to enter for a chance to win a Grill Mates PreBQ gift bundle (while supplies last), visit GrillMates.com. Follow Grill Mates on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and Twitter and search #PreBQ to join in the conversation.

*The Flavor Maker App by McCormick is free on iOS and Android devices.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Promotion starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 06/14/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/21/22. To enter: visit www.GrillMates.com and navigate to the McCormick PreBQ webpage, and answer all questions and enter your name, address, email address and any other requested information, and click 'Submit.' Prize: 135 prize winners will each receive one (1) Grill Kit. ARV of each prize: $150. Total ARV of all prizes: $20,250. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Limit: 1 entry per person. For full Official Rules click here. Sponsor: McCormick & Company, Inc., 24 Schilling Road, Suite 1, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Media Note: To download high-resolution images and other campaign assets, please click here.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

spices@sunshinesachs.com

Nick Lachey’s Hawaiian Burger with Grilled Pineapple recipe created in partnership with McCormick Grill Mates (Photo Credit: McCormick) (PRNewswire)

The PreBQ of Nick Lachey’s Hawaiian Burger with Grilled Pineapple recipe created in partnership with McCormick Grill Mates (Photo Credit: McCormick) (PRNewswire)

McCormick® Grill Mates® Logo (PRNewsfoto/McCormick) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.