Modular Hydroponic Farms From ACTX Can Enhance Food Security

With GrowPods, food production can be done on a local level, virtually anywhere in the world

CORONA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – transportable modular hydroponic farms - can help enhance food security.

Over the past few years, the pandemic and disruptions to the food supply chain have impacted communities worldwide, causing store shelves to go empty, and millions to go hungry. Governments and community groups are now looking at alternatives to rapidly provide food to their citizens.

One possible solution is in using modular hydroponic farms like GrowPods.

According to Green Biz, bringing the farm close to the point of need can help solve many problems with food security. "Urban vertical farming has advanced to become a more mainstream part of the supply chain," the publication reports.

GrowPods can be placed virtually anywhere, and can grow the equivalent of three acres of traditional farmland in an automated environment that can be controlled and monitored remotely. Some units have been configured to grow up to 720 heads of lettuce each week, without pesticides, harmful chemicals, or risk of contamination.

With GrowPods, local communities can grow fresh, healthy food, without needing hundreds of acres of farmland or dozens of workers to tend the fields.

The Produce Blue Book said that portable hydroponic farms like GrowPods help "meet the demand for locally-grown, fresh, high quality produce."

According to Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, GrowPods can help lead a revolution in food and farming.

"These modular hydroponic farms can provide healthy food where it is needed, and offer sustainability benefits such as cutting freight emissions and shipping costs associated with transporting food long distances, reducing water consumption, and eliminating clear-cutting of forest lands for farmland usage," Heldoorn said. "Additionally, a GrowPod can be set up in a matter of days, so that food shortages can be reduced in just weeks, instead of months or years."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Statements about ACTX' beliefs and expectations, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," or other similar expressions. All information is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.