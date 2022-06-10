New Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection Now On Sale

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess Corporation today announced that the new limited edition 2022 Mini Collection is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $31.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included. Introduced in 1998, the annual release of the Hess miniature trucks pays tribute to holiday Hess Toy Trucks from the past.

2022 Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection (PRNewswire)

The annual Mini Collection is a limited-production set of highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year's Mini Collection includes versions of the 1989 Hess Fire Truck, the 2008 Hess Toy Truck and Front Loader, and the 2012 Hess Helicopter. The 4-in-one toy set features 51 lights, chrome accents, 11-inch 360-degree rotating extension ladder, free-rolling wheels, and detachable display bases with name plates.

Also available, while supplies last, is the My Plush Hess Truck: 2022 Choo-Choo Train, designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the third in the award-winning plush series from Hess, recognized for its comforting lights and fun sing along songs from parent testers and judges alike. The plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries and is safe for kids of all ages.

In keeping with the annual holiday tradition, the highly anticipated 2022 Hess Toy Truck will be revealed when it goes on sale in October with a specific date and time to be announced later in the year.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. To stay up to date, text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

