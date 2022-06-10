New 2, 3 & 5HP LakeSeries Fountain Reshapes Pond & Lake Industry

ARMADA, Mich., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmax is pleased to announce its LakeSeries Fountains. The LakeSeries Fountain is the premier lineup in the Airmax offering, stepping up in class with higher horsepower options, larger spray patterns, and industry-exclusive design.

Airmax LakeSeries 2HP, 3HP & 5HP Fountains, offer superior fountain performance while remaining easy to install, maintain, and customize with a variety of optional spray patterns and full-spectrum, color-changing LED lights. (PRNewswire)

"We wanted to break the mold with larger horsepower fountains," said Jason Blake, President of Airmax, Inc. "Round floats have been the go-to option in decorative fountains for 50 years, which limited their full potential. After several years of designing and rigorous testing, we have accomplished our goal. Airmax's new innovative ISP float design allows for spray patterns that are impossible with current float designs on the market."

The new ISP (Independent Stability Pontoon) Float System's innovative design has reshaped the pond and lake industry, allowing for greater horsepower fountain displays without float rocking or the drumming sound of water hitting the float - two problems that have plagued larger horsepower fountains for decades.

LakeSeries Fountains Offer Pond and Lake Owners:

Premium Displays

Long-Lasting Durability

Superior Performance

The LakeSeries is ideal for commercial applications, golf courses, housing communities, municipal spaces, or any large pond or lake. Optional RGBW color-changing LED light sets are available for a nighttime display.

"Airmax will continue to lead the industry in innovative products with the 'pond owners first' mindset," said Blake.

All Airmax fountains are proudly made in the USA with quality and precision for long-lasting operation, ease of installation, and trouble-free maintenance.

The Airmax Fountain lineup consists of the EcoSeries (1/2HP), PondSeries (1/2-2HP), and LakeSeries (2-5HP). The three series fit almost any budget, pond size, or desired pattern. To view the entire Airmax fountain lineup visit www.Airmaxeco.com.

About Airmax

Airmax, Inc., headquartered in Armada, Michigan, is the industry leader in pond and lake management, producing unrivaled innovative decorative fountains, aeration systems, and natural water treatments. With over 25 years of industry and field experience, Airmax serves pond and lake owners through our network of nationwide distributors and professional installers.

