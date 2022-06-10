Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that President and CEO Robert E. Hoffman will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. The conference is being held on June 15 – 16, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022 Time: 11:30am ET Webcast Link: https://wswcom/webcast/jmp54/ktra/1682208

A live webcast of the presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference will be available on https://ir.kintara.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the date of the presentation.

Mr. Hoffman will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of the conference.

About Kintara

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and REM-001 for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC).

VAL-083 is a "first-in-class," small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently advancing VAL-083 in the GBM AGILE study to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

Kintara is also advancing its proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 therapy has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. With clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions, and with an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications, Kintara is advancing the REM-001 CMBC program to late-stage pivotal testing.

For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on Twitter at @Kintara_Thera, Facebook and LinkedIn .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the GBM AGILE study. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials; the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS

Investors:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

ir@coreir.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Kintara Therapeutics logo (PRNewsfoto/Kintara Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kintara Therapeutics