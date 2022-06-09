Tourmaline Partners Adds Senior Traders in London and Sydney to Support Continued Global Growth

STAMFORD, Conn., LONDON and SYDNEY, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firm, today announced key new hires in London and Sydney to further strengthen its team of global trading experts. Gareth Pickard has joined as a senior European Equities and Derivatives Trader, based in London, and James Gleeson has joined as a Managing Director focused on business development as well as trading the APAC region, based in Sydney.

As part of Tourmaline's London team of veteran buy-side traders, Pickard is tasked with delivering best execution of European equities and derivatives to Tourmaline's global roster of institutional investors and managers of all sizes.

He comes to Tourmaline with more than twenty-five years of experience in financial markets, most recently as European Head of Equity Derivatives at BTIG for ten years. In that role, he serviced a broad client base with innovative idea generation and strategy creation.

Gleeson comes to Tourmaline with more than twenty-five years of direct pan-Asian trading experience, spanning electronic, high-touch and block trading. As a senior trader, he will trade both equities and listed derivatives while working closely with the management team charged with business development in both developed and emerging Asia. He will also contribute to Tourmaline's growing business in Europe and the Americas.

In his career, Gleeson's management responsibilities have included running large trading teams focused on trading on China Connect, Delta One, derivatives and electronic execution. Most recently he was Co-Head of Asian Equities at Vantage Capital Markets, and earlier was Head of Asian Sales Trading for Citigroup based in Hong Kong. A recognized leader in the industry, Gleeson has consistently been ranked in the top 3 for sales trading and execution in Asia by major clients in Asia-Pacific and the US over the past seventeen years.

Commenting on the new hires, Tourmaline CEO Aaron Hantman said: "We're excited to welcome Gareth and James to Tourmaline as we continue to respond to the demand for independent, unconflicted outsourced trading from the buy side. As our London office celebrates its tenth anniversary and our Sydney office enters its fifth year of operations, their deep expertise in electronic trading is a pivotal addition to our industry-leading offering. With demand increasingly coming from large asset managers, it's vital that we continue to build our team to bring our clients the best execution and unparalleled service they need to compete and deliver for their own clients."

The new hires are emblematic of continued growth for Tourmaline globally. The firm has made significant recent hires in trading and operations and established a new Dallas office in December 2020, further expanding its global footprint.

Tourmaline Partners provides tailor-made outsourced and supplemental trading solutions and best-execution expertise to more than 350 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to trillion-dollar asset managers.

Tourmaline Partners is the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firm, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients' trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Tourmaline Partners, LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.

