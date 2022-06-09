Promethium Recognized by SIIA as best Data Tools & Platforms

Data Navigation System Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

WASHINGTON , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethium, the solution for collaborative data analytics, has been named the best Data Tools & Platforms of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"Winning this CODiE award for Best Data Tools & Platforms is a great honor," said Promethium CEO and Founder Kaycee Lai .

"Winning this CODiE award for Best Data Tools & Platforms is a great honor," said Promethium CEO and Founder Kaycee Lai. "When I worked as a data analyst the workflows were slow and broken, and they still are today. There wasn't one single solution that made it faster and easier for everyone - technical or not - to leverage data. So we built one. Now the workflow from question to data to answer takes minutes instead of months."

Promethium's collaborative data and analytics offers two major advantages. First of all, it's an all-in-one solution. The entire data and analytics workflow can be completed by one person with one solution without long wait times, while also reducing costs. Secondly, it's powerful enough for data engineers, and easy enough for everyone else. Complexity has been eliminated with a no-code user experience and powerful Natural Language Processing automation.

Last year Promethium was a CODiE awards finalist for Best Data Tools & Platforms.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Promethium was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Promethium

Promethium is the collaborative data and analytics solution used by data-driven enterprises to enable every employee to make data-driven decisions in real time without the technical complexity of data management. With Promethium, users can find data-driven answers by using intuitive natural language search. Unlike other solutions, there are no long implementations because data doesn't need to be moved and is accessed where it is. Connect data sources to Promethium and within minutes users can see results. Answers from data in minutes instead of months. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information: www.promethium.ai.

View original content:

SOURCE Promethium