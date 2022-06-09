Little Kitchen Academy Announces Texas-Sized Expansion

The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy is poised to change lives from scratch, bringing 75 locations to the Lone Star State

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With the increasing demand for a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses – Little Kitchen Academy, the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy – has announced its Texas development deal. The brand's first entry in the Lone Star state, Little Kitchen Academy is set to develop 75 locations across Texas, focusing on key markets including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, with the flagship location planned for Austin later this year. Partnering with the all-star team at Wonderful Chaos Kitchen, LLC, Little Kitchen Academy's expansion will be led by Bill Duffy, boasting over a decade of franchise experience, alongside Josh Cole, Justin Stone, Raymond Yee, Yehuda Haziza, Tim Kurtz, and Matt Powell.

"I first heard about Little Kitchen Academy through Caroline Irving, LKA Ontario Development Partner, after she announced that she was developing the concept in Toronto and throughout Ontario. I decided to inquire more, ultimately flying out to Vancouver to meet with Little Kitchen Academy team and see first hand how the brand was changing lives," said Duffy. "The environment was like nothing I had ever seen before, allowing children to experiment and learn in their own way, not by the standardized measures we so often see. At one point, students put bowls on top of their heads because they simply wanted to see what they could do with it. In that moment, I knew I was sold."

The team behind Wonderful Chaos Kitchen, LLC is excited to draw on their roots in Texas to help their franchise partners succeed. Together, their team offers over 50 years of experience in franchising, both as franchisees and franchisors, specializing in restaurant, retail, and multi-unit development across the Lone Star state. They are eager to bring a concept that will improve the wellbeing of the communities it serves, as their team is deeply fond of Texas and wants to provide this exceptional opportunity to children throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to join the Little Kitchen Academy team as it serves those on 'both sides of the counter,' meaning staff and students alike are excited to be a part of this experience. It was important to us to partner with a concept that's not only successful but would resonate with our values," said Duffy. "Little Kitchen Academy is so much more than just a cooking school, it's an opportunity to give the next generation the tools they need to succeed. A big factor that attracted us to this concept was their charitable work and social impact, which is something that we're thrilled to bring to communities across Texas."

True to its mission, Little Kitchen Academy lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, and by supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted. Wonderful Chaos Kitchen, LLC is eager to partake in the concept's efforts charitable work, looking to work with underserved communities utilizing this first-of-its-kind approach to child development.

"Sharing the gift of LKA with Bill and his team to lead the development throughout the great state of Texas will give more children the environment they need to gain independence and valuable life skills," said Brian Curin, co-founder, co-CEO, and president of Little Kitchen Academy. "The caliber of this group is not only measured by the successes of their business endeavors, but their commitment to the communities they serve. We are honored to be changing lives from scratch with them throughout Texas."

Little Kitchen Academy offers its franchise partners the opportunity to truly make an impact, blending an innovative, purpose-driven concept that transcends cultures, languages and geography. The brand is currently seeking like-minded multi-unit franchise and development partners based exclusively in Arizona, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. In Canada, there are limited opportunities in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Globally, Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, France, Italy, Japan, MENA Region, Mexico, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, and the U.K. are markets available for development.

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will effect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, California.

