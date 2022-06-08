Walker & Dunlop Expands Investment Sales Platform with Veteran Multifamily Advisor

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Paul Darrow as Managing Director on its multifamily investment sales platform. Mr. Darrow is based in Los Angeles and is responsible for originating and executing on middle market multifamily property sales throughout Greater Los Angeles.

Paul Darrow, Managing Director (PRNewswire)

Managing Director Blake Rogers commented, "We are excited to continue building out our experienced team in Southern California. The middle market space is a vital segment for private and institutional investors who seek opportunities up and down the price spectrum. Through the addition of Paul and his understanding of both client profiles, we expand our ability to provide best-in-class services to our clients at every price tranche."

Mr. Darrow has over 16 years of experience and has closed over $5 billion of multifamily investment sales during his career. Mr. Darrow stated, "I couldn't be more excited to join Walker & Dunlop having observed its incredible growth over such a short period. Beyond its leadership position in capital markets and investment sales, the firm's leaders have demonstrated an intriguing forward-thinking mindset through their investments in data science, valuations, and analytics. I think those investments will be a huge advantage when it comes to providing actionable insights and opportunities to our clients."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Darrow served as Senior Director at Marcus & Millichap. Previously, he was Managing Director with Cushman & Wakefield. Mr. Darrow is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and is a LEED certified professional.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the top multifamily investment sales platforms in the United States and has seen significant growth over the past several years. In 2021, the company grew its property sales volume by 214% year over year to $19.3 billion. For information about multifamily properties available for sale via Walker & Dunlop's investment sales platform, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.