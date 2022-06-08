UTA ACQUIRES MEDIAHOUND TO ACCELERATE DATA ANALYTICS CAPABILITIES

Acquisition Gives UTA a Significant Industry Advantage to Deliver Clients More Impactful Insights

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global entertainment, talent, and sports agency UTA has acquired MediaHound, a software and data analytics company that helps entertainment and media companies develop proprietary insights to most effectively utilize information to benefit talent, content, and audiences.

The acquisition will accelerate UTA's already substantial data and analytics capabilities and allow it to drive value for the agency's clients at scale. UTA IQ - the agency's research, data analytics, and digital strategy division - will utilize MediaHound's proprietary technology, which includes The Entertainment Graph®, a deep database of film and television content and talent that has been used by leading studios, streamers, and agencies to produce actionable insights and fuel user recommendation engines.

MediaHound and its team of engineers and product developers will become part of UTA IQ.

"Although Talent and creativity remain the coin of the realm, data aligned with strong insights is also a critical tool for our colleagues and clients," said Jeremy Zimmer, UTA CEO. "Today's acquisition is a strong addition to the potency of our capabilities in this space."

"Since the launch of UTA IQ in 2018, our team has been synthesizing information from multiple sources to create unique tools and insights for our clients and agents, and along the way we became aware of the impressive products and services MediaHound offers the industry," said Joe Kessler, Partner and Global Head of UTA IQ. "Now that we can combine MediaHound's capabilities with ours, we can exponentially expand and hasten UTA's ability to navigate multiple layers of data to support critical client transactions and provide insights to inform their strategies."

"In UTA, we found a partner that shares our vision and ideals about the growing value and impact of data-driven software solutions in entertainment and media," said Addison McCaleb, CEO and founder of MediaHound. "We could not be happier than to move into the next phase of our evolution as part of such a dynamic, visionary company."

In addition to its technical expertise and unique IP, MediaHound operates two consumer web sites, "Autum" and "Date Night," that help streaming consumers select content that will appeal to them based on their preferences and prior viewership.

MediaHound's financial advisor for the deal was Qualia Legacy Advisors.

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers—from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. More information can be found at unitedtalent.com.

