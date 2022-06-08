Relativity Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security ISV of the Year

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced it won the Security ISV of the Year award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022. The company's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and services that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's. Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy during the past 12 months.

The Security ISV of the Year Award celebrates an independent software vendor (ISV) that is an all-round powerhouse. Microsoft nominated exemplary MISA members that show growth potential and have innovative security solutions or solutions that integrate with a MISA-qualifying security product. As a winner, Relativity demonstrated its proven potential to innovate with documented customer success stories that demonstrate its effectiveness and impact in the industry.

"We started our journey to the cloud on the shoulders of Microsoft Azure and this new award signifies just how far we've come in ensuring that our customers are able to proactively identify risks, efficiently sort through mountains of unstructured data and respond effectively – and securely," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer at Relativity. "Aligning the security and flexibility of Microsoft Azure's infrastructure with the innovative solutions our Calder7 security team provides ensures that we're able to keep our fortress secure. We look forward to teaming with them on how we can reach for the stars beyond the cloud."

The importance of protecting customer data is central to why Relativity chose Microsoft Azure as the foundation of RelativityOne. Relativity has been a member of MISA since 2020 and has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft aligning on efforts for over seven years.

Relativity also announced in March that it is launching an integration with Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) — formerly known as Microsoft 365 Advanced eDiscovery — to enable legal hold, collection and data transfer workflows between Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) and RelativityOne, creating a seamless cloud-to-cloud e-discovery experience. Relativity will be one of the first providers to enable integrated data transfer with Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium). In addition to significantly simplifying the data transfer process, the integration will automatically convert Microsoft Teams data originated in Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) to the Relativity Short Message Format, enabling customers to review, analyze and produce this data in its native format. The initial capabilities can reduce the data transfer process that once may have taken up to a month to less than one day.

Relativity's AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace integrates with Microsoft Information Protection to ensure compliance teams can monitor internal communications for misconduct (insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior) without reducing an organization's security posture. This allows compliance teams to monitor electronic communications–including email, chat, and audio–in near real-time, immediately alerting on the riskiest content for compliance officers to review.

"In the evolving world of compliance, data continues to increase in volume and complexity and clients are repeatedly exposed to new regulatory risks," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "It's critical that when we apply innovative artificial intelligence to detect misconduct, we do so in a way that maintains the highest bar for security on this most sensitive corporate data. That is why we continue to team up with Microsoft to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing compliance and cyber threats."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards on June 6, 2022, Microsoft announced award winners in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year. Relativity won the Security ISV of the Year award.

"I'm so honored to recognize this year's award winners. MISA members regularly impress us with their shared vision of helping create a more secure world," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "They support this mission through their solutions and services, their dedication to innovation, and their dedication to customers. Security is a team sport, and we are so proud to defend together with our MISA community. Heartiest congratulations to all of this year's winners."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

