PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES COMPREHENSIVE SPINE & SPORTS CENTER

BOSTON and NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center ("CSSC") in its partnership with a strategic partner. CSSC is a spine and sports medicine practice providing interventional pain management, functional restoration, and related multidisciplinary services and products through eleven locations in California and Nevada.

Provident's deal team was led by Scott Davis, a Director at the firm. Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"It was a pleasure working with the competent team at Provident. They aligned themselves well with our goal, intent and landscape, and worked hard to find us an ideal partner. We were impressed by their impeccable knowledge, skills and communication through the process," noted Dr. Annu Navani, Founder and CEO of CSSC.

"CSSC's newly formed strategic partnership positions them as the dominant provider of their core service offerings in the state of California and further supports their regional expansion strategy," commented Davis.

About Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center

Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center is a multidisciplinary practice that specializes in treating and managing spine conditions, sports injuries, and orthopedic pain through non-invasive, cutting-edge technologies. The company's board-certified physicians work together to provide comprehensive treatment that is based around providing its patients with the utmost in care in a comfortable and warm environment. Visit https://cssctr.com/ for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including interventional pain management services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

