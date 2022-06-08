PixCell Medical Names Mark Erez as Chief Financial Officer

Erez to Help Grow PixCell's Business Across the Globe and Support Strategic Planning

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that Mr. Mark Erez has been appointed the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Erez will oversee financial planning in support of PixCell's continued commercial expansion across the globe.

Mark Erez joins PixCell with two decades of significant experience as a financial executive. Erez has extensive financial expertise in a range of settings and industries, including over six years as CFO of the beauty-tech device manufacturer Home Skinovations, where he led the global financial teams and strategic expansion of the company into new markets and global territories. His previous roles also include serving as financial controller at the dual-listing pharmaceutical company Protalix Biotherapeutics and over 5 years at PWC Israel as auditing manager. Erez holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the University of Haifa and an Executive MBA from Bar-Ilan University with honours.

"I'm extremely excited to join a company that not only offers such a phenomenal and disruptive diagnostic product, but is also situated at a stepping stone for significant growth in the coming years," said Erez. "We have amazing opportunities ahead of us both financially and commercially, and it's a great privilege to have the opportunity to support and serve PixCell's customers, teammates and commercial stakeholders."

"Following a rigorous search process, we are thrilled to welcome Erez onboard our growing team," stated Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "With well-honed operating skills and methodical, strategic planning mindset, Mark will be a significant partner in improving our operating results, supporting our commercial growth, and creating long-term value for the organization."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven, lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, HemoScreen enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life, and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

