Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with Thrive Real Estate Group

POTOMAC, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the nation's leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced the addition of Thrive Real Estate Group to its brokerage partnerships program. Thrive Real Estate Group is a boutique firm focused on Denver real estate and the surrounding cities.

With this partnership, Thrive Real Estate Group has created its new REjuvenate program, powered by Curbio. The REjuvenate program is a true concierge service that not only fronts the costs for all updates, but also handles all the details from proposal to punch list, quickly transforming homes into the move-in condition buyers want while maximizing the value for sellers.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Thrive Real Estate Group, to help their real estate agents and clients get any listing ready for market and sold for top dollar with ease. With Curbio, Thrive Real Estate Group and their agents have gained access to a completely customizable concierge solution that will help their clients to achieve their listing goals, with no payment due until the property sells," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

With Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, brokerages gain a true partner in their business. In addition to gaining a custom concierge solution, partnered brokerages receive personalized onboarding and support from the Curbio team, including ongoing trainings and exclusive events. Partnerships can be leveraged not only as a tool for improving the client experience, but also to help brokerages recruit and retain top agent talent.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Curbio to create our new REjuvenate program, which will be an incredible resource for our agents and clients. This will be an invaluable partnership for us as we strive to continue providing our clients with tools and resources that are second to none, helping them to sell their homes in minimum time and for maximum value," said David Ness, President and Managing Broker of Thrive Real Estate Group.

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

