World Poker Store Inc. signs definitive agreement to merge with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Poker Store Inc. (OTC: WPKS) on May 7th 2022, signed a definitive agreement and submitted for shareholder approval a merger with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPtag. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, GMG seamlessly integrates brand marketing and measuring consumer sentiment into the everyday consumer shopping experience.

As GMG's app development and technology partner, IBM not only serves as the blockchain engine, but also as an integral part of the data-rich user experience. IBM blockchain is utilized to authenticate products while tracking and recording the product journey from origin to shopping cart. This allows for real-time customer engagement and product authentication direct from the shopping aisle.

According to OECD data as published in a NC State University SCRC article by Robert Handfield Ph.D., the value of counterfeit and pirated goods is projected to exceed $3 Trillion in 2022. GMG's ZPtag app intends to address this issue.

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

