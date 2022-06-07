WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, announced today two of its executives will take part in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference. CEO Teresa Elder and CFO John Rego will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:05 PM ET on June 14, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

