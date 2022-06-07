Techtronic Industries Australia selects One Network Enterprises to Enhance Supplier Collaboration for Improved Demand and Supply Planning

One Network's Leading Control Tower will be deployed on its Digital Supply Chain Network™ to deliver multi-tier visibility, collaboration, and execution capabilities, to accelerate TTI's digital transformation.

DALLAS , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that Techtronic Industries Australia (TTI) has selected ONE to support its digital transformation agenda. ONE's solution was chosen based on the range of functionality, execution architecture, and the ability to deliver the highest quality services to TTI.

By leveraging One Network Enterprises' NEO Platform, TTI will integrate its physical network of partners across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, to provide a single data model across multiple workflows and applications, enabling real-time collaboration. The Digital Supply Chain Network TM will ensure that the efficient planning and execution of the demand-supply match is achieved using a single version of the truth. Increased visibility and execution in the same platform will drive process improvements and more importantly, will improve on-time deliveries, customer service levels, and reduce the cost of goods sold throughout the supply chain.

"TTI's supply chain is characterized by long lead times, making demand-supply match accuracy that much more critical. The network-based approach provided by ONE will enable TTI to remove days and weeks of information lag by digitizing the entire ecosystem of trading partners," says Greg Brady, Founder and Chairman of One Network Enterprises.

"We have selected the ONE platform based on the depth of its capabilities and ability to connect us to a multienterprise supply chain business network. We are confident that the solution can handle the complexities of our supply chain, starting with end-to-end visibility and collaboration," says Grant Edhouse, CFO & COO of Techtronic Industries Australia and New Zealand. "With this foundation in place and the support of ONE's experienced team, we look to achieve seamless end-to-end demand- supply planning and execution, across our entire Asia Pacific network. This will greatly improve our responsiveness to our customers and effectiveness in collaborating with our suppliers."

"We have been operating in the Asia Pacific region since 2013 and have grown a stellar group of customers across 3PL, Retail, and Telecommunication sectors. TTI is a tremendous global business and I am very excited to be invited to add value to its Australasian operations. Collaboration through enhanced visibility and execution is how organizations like TTI will increase competitiveness, particularly during times of significant supply constraint," said Greg Brady. "We look forward to working with TTI on this exciting and important project."

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last-mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, matching demand with available supply. Visit: https://www.onenetwork.com/ .

Techtronic Industries is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare, and Cleaning Products for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG, and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX, and DIRT DEVIL floorcare and cleaning products. Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, the Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People, and Operational Excellence - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, FTSE RAFI™ All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index, and MSCI ACWI Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com .

