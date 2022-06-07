New RXBAR A.M. Protein Bars Fuel Morning Routines with Simple Ingredients; Delicious Taste and Texture

Protein-Powered Bars for No B.S. Mornings

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RXBAR announced the launch of RXBAR A.M., a delicious new line of No B.S. protein bars to start the day. Powered with 10g protein and a few simple ingredients – such as soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butter, honey, egg whites, crispy brown rice and pumpkin seeds – RXBAR A.M. delivers on deliciousness, with full flavors and a soft and crispy texture made to satisfy morning cravings. What's missing? Any trace of B.S.

"We know consumers today prioritize their wellness more than ever, and – quite simply – want to have a good time for a long time," said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager, RXBAR. "RXBAR A.M. is bringing a No B.S. approach to morning bars, offering everything you would expect from RXBAR, with 10 grams of protein and simple ingredients, in a new, soft and crispy texture. Each bar pairs perfectly with morning coffee and is easily enjoyed while on-the-go."

The RXBAR A.M. lineup, featuring Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Blueberry, is now available at Whole Foods and Target, and will continue rolling out at other national and local retailers throughout the summer months. Similarly, RXBAR A.M. will be available online at RXBAR.com and Amazon later this summer. Starting at $2.49 per bar, $8.99 for a 4-count, or $9.99 for a 5-count, all three flavors deliver on a multi-sensory experience thanks to their savory and sweet aromas, whole food ingredients, and perfectly soft and crispy texture. And, as with all RXBAR products, RXBAR A.M. bars are made with No B.S. – just simple ingredients that fuel your future with what you need today.

RXBAR A.M. PRODUCT INFORMATION:

Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter: Upfront floral sweetness of honey, and deliciously rich roasted nuttiness. Finishes with warm cinnamon spice.

Chocolate: The floral sweetness of honey, combined with deliciously deep rich dark chocolate. Topped off with cocoa and hints of almond.

Blueberry: Honey delivers a floral sweetness, while whole blueberries bring a pop of brightness.

There are dozens of morning protein bars to choose from, but none quite like RXBAR A.M. – with No B.S. and simple ingredients including 10 grams of whole food protein from egg whites and almonds, and honey as a sweetener.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Minis, RXBAR A.M., RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats, RX Cereal and RXBAR Plant, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

