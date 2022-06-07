Hippo Premium Packaging Uses Sustainable Hemp-Based Packaging

Hippo continues to lead the industry by being among the first to utilize hemp-based papers in the cannabis and CBD sector

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (www.hippopackaging.com), a leading, award-winning provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and CBD industries, announced it utilized a new hemp-based, sustainable packaging solution for its client, Hemp Valley Farms – a CBD manufacturer that uses all-natural, regenerative farming techniques.

Sustainable, hemp-based cannabis packaging from Hippo Premium Packaging. (PRNewswire)

"Hemp Valley Farms came to us to produce their packaging, and after learning about their company, we thought that using a sustainable hemp-based paper was the perfect solution," said Kary Radestock, Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging.

Radestock reached out to Mohawk Paper — North America's oldest family-owned and operated fine paper mill — to see how their new Renewal Hemp paper would hold up to the demands of CBD packaging. Every sheet of Mohawk Renewal Hemp is made with 30% hemp fiber – a rapidly renewable fiber source that contributes to a sustainable supply chain.

"Using hemp-based papers is still rather new," Radestock said. "We wanted to collaborate with the manufacturer to make sure everything was dialed-in and optimized so that the final product would be fantastic."

The results demonstrated that now you don't have to sacrifice quality for sustainability – making the paper a perfect choice for premium packaging solutions.

Hippo produced packaging for three different blends of Hemp Valley Farms' CBD tinctures, and is now working on the packaging for HVF's CBD-based cosmetics, balms, muscle rubs, and pet products.

Todd Salemi, founder and CEO of Hemp Valley Farms said it has been a great experience working with Hippo.

"Not only did they bring a hemp-based solution to the table, but equally important, the entire Hippo team was super nice and easy to work with."

Hippo has a limited number of sample sets of this unique packaging solution. If your company is interested in receiving a sample set of the paper, or discussing sustainable, hemp-based packaging solutions, please contact Hippo Premium Packaging at: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com/hemp-pkg-promo

ABOUT:

Hippo Premium Packaging creates unique packaging and branding solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries. Winner of many international awards, Hippo develops innovative solutions that build strong brands.

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/hippopackaging



Twitter: @HippoPackaging

Instagram: instagram.com/hippopackaging

YouTube: youtu.be/DMC5D5dLW-4

Website: www.hippopackaging.com

Media contact:

Hello@inov8.us

310-571-5592

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hippo Premium Packaging