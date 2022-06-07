BizMark wins third B2B Agency of the Year award

Association of National Advertisers (ANA) names BizMark the Small B2B Agency of the Year (Bronze) at 46th Annual B2 Awards

WESTPORT, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, BizMark, a leading independent B2B marketing agency, took home a Top Award at the B2 Awards hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

For the third consecutive year, BizMark, a leading B2B marketing agency, took home a Top Award at the ANA B2 Awards

ANA members represent the most powerful and influential brands in the world, and the prestigious B2 Awards signify the best in modern B2B thinking and business results. In addition to the top award, four additional BizMark campaigns were recognized as the best in the industry.

Best Microsite or Landing Page – Gold – Broadridge

Best Sales Enablement Program – Gold – Pitney Bowes

Best Marketing on a Small Budget – Gold – Quorum Federal Credit Union

Best Enterprise Lead Generation – Bronze – Pitney Bowes

"This recognition is a testament to a great team, including amazing clients who consistently seek excellence," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director at BizMark. "B2B marketing is so challenging. Our clients offer complex, nuanced solutions. They need to convince multiple people within an organization to switch – and that takes creativity, innovative thinking and a commitment to marketing fundamentals. It's exciting to be part of their success."

BizMark is also featured on the Chief Marketer 200, a list of the top marketing agencies for 2022. The agency serves a growing roster of global clients including Broadridge, Pitney Bowes, BlueTriton Brands, Investment Metrics, Wolters Kluwer, Quorum, DataStax, Confluence, Brookfield Oaktree and the Insurance Information Institute.

View original content:

SOURCE BizMark