Sharethrough Launches its First Green Media Products in Partnership with Scope3 to Decarbonize the Programmatic Advertising Supply Chain

Sharethrough is the first SSP to offer completely net-zero emissions media to brands.

MONTREAL, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the launch of its first Green Media Product, Green PMPs (Private Marketplaces). Green Media Products measure the emissions from an entire programmatic advertising campaign using Scope3 data and contribute the social cost of carbon to high quality carbon removal projects.

In a survey of 1,000 adults across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., 80% stated that they favor brands that are working to reduce their carbon emissions. Sharethrough's Green PMPs provide brands an easy path forward to set and achieve net-zero carbon commitments. Green PMPs connect to the same premium publisher inventory - accounting for carbon while not sacrificing performance.

Sharethrough's Green Media Products are measured using Scope3's robust industry data that looks at all of the emissions in an advertiser's supply chain, or Scope 3, emissions. While Scope 3 emissions are more difficult to calculate, it is estimated that they account for 65-95% of a company's total footprint. Sharethrough is the first SSP to use Scope 3 data measurements of the entire supply chain to measure their Green Media Products.

The cost of emissions for a Green PMP are calculated and contributed to a portfolio of projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Sharethrough partners can now search for Green PMPs directly in their Demand Side Platforms and activate them with the click of a button. They can also work with Sharethrough to create custom Green PMPs across display, video, and native advertisements. Green PMPs can be identified with a green icon which also links users to more information regarding the initiative.

"OMD UK are in full support of industry initiatives such as Ad Net Zero, #ChangeTheBrief Alliance and the IPA Media Charter. A significant part of our focus and contribution to these initiatives is through identifying ways to make our business and our clients more environmentally friendly; we are always looking for opportunities that will help us move the needle on our sustainability goals. Because of the focus on Scope 3 emissions; the Green PMP from Sharethrough and Scope3 provides a viable path toward a cleaner, greener digital media ecosystem." said Suzy Ryder, Chief Digital Officer of OMD UK. "OMD UK is proud to be an anchor partner for this initiative, bringing more awareness and real solutions to the entire digital media ecosystem. We're excited to see the results so we can continue to learn and advance our work in this area as we look to support our own and our clients sustainability ambitions".

To put things into perspective, 1 million ad impressions produce the same amount of emissions as one individual round trip flight from Boston to London or the manufacturing of 2.3 million plastic straws. Sharethrough is committed to decarbonizing the $136.74 billion programmatic advertising industry and is proud to announce a solution that allows others to drive change in their own supply chains as well.

Cossette Media, a leading Canadian media agency, will be one of the first agencies to transact net-zero emission media on Sharethrough's Green PMPs.

"The Green PMP initiative from Sharethrough fits perfectly with Cossette Media's purpose of Making Media Matter and particularly the importance of building a cleaner and more sustainable media ecosystem, " said Axel Dumont, president, Cossette Media. "We are happy to see a tech company like Sharethrough take leadership on creating a turnkey way for agencies like us to achieve net-zero carbon emissions on our programmatic media buys."

"Thanks to Green PMPs, businesses on all points across the programmatic supply chain are able to deliver net-zero emission ad impressions, and help lead the charge in making adtech an overall more environmentally conscious industry," said Luc Marsolais, Chief Operating Officer, Sharethrough.

"Green Media Products (GMPs) are the easiest and most impactful thing brands can do to help decarbonize advertising," said Brian O'Kelley, Co-Founder and CEO, Scope3. "By building carbon into its Green PMPs, Sharethrough is allowing brands and media buyers to take action to fight climate change without compromising on campaign results."

More information regarding Sharethrough's Green PMPs can be found here.

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers & publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the west coast & New York City in the east and European headquarters in London.

About Scope3

Scope3 is the source of truth for supply chain emissions data. For organizations seeking to make carbon-aware business decisions, Scope3 is the standard that delivers an accurate, comprehensive, and independent emissions model for every company in the digital ecosystem. Scope3 enables the industry-wide usage of Green Media Products (GMPs), or carbon-neutral media, by measuring emissions and managing the purchase of high quality carbon removal contributions.

