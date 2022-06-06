FLEX LOGIX LAUNCHES EASYVISION - TURNKEY AI/ML SOLUTION WITH READY-TO-USE MODELS AND AI ACCELERATION HARDWARE

Trained Object Detection Models Fine-Tuned to the InferX AI Accelerator Enable Customers to Get to Market Quickly and Easily with AI-Powered Vision Products

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of fast and efficient edge AI inference accelerators, announced today the availability of EasyVision Platforms designed to help customers get to market quickly with edge computer vision products for a wide range of markets such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics. EasyVision features the industry's most efficient edge AI accelerator, the InferX™, along with ready-to-use models that are trained to perform the most common object detection capabilities such as hard-hat detection, people counting, face mask detection and license plate recognition.

"There is an explosive demand today for edge vision solutions that bring AI capabilities to a wide range of products of services – yet many companies lack the expertise or data science know-how to develop and train models and then integrate them with existing AI accelerators," said Dana McCarty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix's Inference Products. "With EasyVision, we are essentially providing an AI/ML 'platform in a box' that has the AI model already trained and ready to integrate into an existing application and it's also been fine tuned to work with a hardware accelerator that is fast and accurate."

"Flex Logix's EasyVision solution provides a turnkey solution, converting our data to a trained and quantized model, that met our throughput and accuracy requirements," said Jack Duan, CTO and co-founder of Emerging Risk Analytics (ERA). "We are able to quickly build an AI inference solution with low-power-consumption requirement that avoids the GPU-caused thermal headaches we've been struggling with."

About EasyVision

Flex Logix's EasyVision is available today as a complete solution that includes a server, accelerator card, and all the software needed to do the object detection. In the future, EasyVision will also be offered as standalone accelerator cards.

EasyVision has been fine tuned to work with the Flex Logix InferX X1 accelerator, the industry's most efficient AI inference chip for edge systems. Its price/performance is much better than existing edge inference solutions.

EasyVision platforms are based on Dell and HPE computing hardware and include a USB Camera for quick and easy trials and production deployments. A set of initial trained models including models for hardhat detection, people counting and others, are provided with the EasyVision platform. The AI vision model library will be continually refreshed over time in response to customer requirements.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to general purpose processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

