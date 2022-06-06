The AdMonsters Awards Recognize Women Making an Impact in Media And Ad Tech

NEW YORK , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confiant, global ad tech security and threat intelligence solutions provider, announced today that Morgan Martins, Head of Marketing was selected as a 2022 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Change-Maker Honoree. This year the AdMonsters + AdExchanger awards program honors 130+ leaders who have made a lasting impact on ad tech and media brands, organizations and markets. The awards spotlight the progress and diversity of the Media and Ad Tech industry.

Confiant Head of Marketing, Morgan Martins , Selected as a 2022 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Change-Maker Honoree

"We have always known that Morgan is exceptionally talented and so it is elating that she was recognized by an independent committee for her work," commented Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder of Confiant Inc. "She is one of our valued team members," concluded Mangin.

"I'm honored to be included along with these amazing women in our industry. As women in technology it's up to us to support and elevate each other in all aspects of our work. We offer a diversity of thought in an industry that is constantly changing. I'm proud to be part of it," said Morgan Martins, Head of Marketing at Confiant Inc.

Applicants from across North America competed for the 2022 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards. AdMonsters and AdExhcanger created the awards to recognize, celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who are making a difference to the greater digital media and advertising technology community with their talents, creativity and effective productivity.

The June 6th awards gala at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City celebrates the achievements of this impressive group of women who are helping to define the future of media and ad tech.

Morgan is an influential, team-building Head of Marketing at Confiant with more than 20 years delivering innovative integrated marketing programs for start-ups and global enterprises in B2B, Ad Tech, SaaS, Real Estate, Legal, and Higher Education that build brand share, revenue growth, and customer retention. Morgan knows and executes on the world-class strategic marketing, PR, Social Media campaigns, cultural communications, marketing ops, sales enablement, and training that drive awareness, engagement, and customer journeys resulting in conversion. She is a passionate driver of brand creation, innovation, standards, and enforcement.

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone.

Confiant is a cybersecurity provider specialized in detecting and stopping threats that leverage advertising technology infrastructure, also known as Malvertising. We help digital publishers and advertising technology platforms around the world take back control of the ad experience in real-time. In addition, Confiant helps enterprises protect themselves and their customers from threat actors performing these attacks. Confiant oversees trillions of monthly ad impressions with innovative integrations embedded deep into the ad tech ecosystem, giving us a unique vantage point. Our superior detection set for phishing, crypto scams and malware attacks using ads as a vector is one-of-a-kind in the industry. Confiant executes our mission everyday to protect users and organizations of all sizes, including Microsoft, Orange, Paramount and IBM. We offer unique and actionable insights into threats that systematically target brands, businesses, individuals and supply chains via ads. Our recently published Malvertising Matrix maps the tactics, techniques and procedures active in Malvertising today. inclusive of emerging Web3 Layer 4 threats. To learn more about Confiant and our technology visit: www.confiant.com

