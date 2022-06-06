Business leaders gather to hear economic and business outlooks at the 12th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 of the region's top business and civic leaders gathered Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the 12th Annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event held at the Drury Lane. Under the theme Better Together, the event shared actionable insights and valuable perspectives on the evolving business climate and how the community can work together for a better tomorrow.

Pictured above, left-right: Laurie Miller, Ice Miller LLP, Tim Crane, Jarrett Payton, Cara Esser, Natalie Brown, Mesirow, and Greg Bedalov, Choose DuPage (PRNewswire)

Cara Esser, CFA, Managing Director, Research and Portfolio Management, Retirement Advisory Services for Mesirow returned for the second year to deliver the Global Economic Outlook. Esser detailed current economic trends and the likelihood of a potential recession.

"The stock market isn't the economy," said Esser. "Estimates for U.S. GDP growth in 2022 remain strong. Americans are still spending, retail sales are rising, and restaurants are seeing more in-person diners than before the pandemic." She continued, "Inflationary pressures are broadening out, but some formerly hot sectors are cooling off. Most U.S. consumers should be able to weather a modest downturn in the economy."

Tim Crane, President of Wintrust echoed some of these perspectives in his Business Outlook, where he shared insights into how these economic trends and other factors are impacting the business community.

"We are still somewhat optimistic about the economy, but it's going to be very choppy… things will remain turbulent for some time," Crane said. He then outlined some of challenges the business community is facing now and, in the future, including cyber security and fraud prevention, the evolving use of office space and how it will impact real estate, and labor – particularly, young people.

Jarrett Payton, a television sports personality, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, concluded the event with a keynote address. Payton shared stories about some of the moments that have shaped his life and the importance of finding passion, having persistence, and being present.

The annual DuPage County Regional Business Outlook event, hosted by Choose DuPage, Ice Miller LLP, and Mesirow, brings together DuPage County's business owners and executives, government and education leaders and other members of the local business community to gain key insights about the current regional and national economic landscape, as well as to discuss best practices and growing potential in today's economy.

About Choose DuPage Economic Development Alliance

Choose DuPage is the regional economic development organization for DuPage County, Illinois. A public/private partnership, Choose DuPage is dedicated to advancing DuPage County as a premier global business location. Geographically desirable, with a highly skilled labor force, DuPage County offers a diverse economy, friendly business climate, and substantial transportation network. Choose DuPage leverages these benefits to retain and attract business, support local economic development efforts, and address policy issues critical to the needs of business. www.choosedupage.com

About Ice Miller LLP

Ice Miller LLP is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping our clients stay ahead of a changing world. With over 350 legal professionals in seven offices, we advise clients on all aspects of complex legal issues impacting businesses each day. We serve emerging growth companies, FORTUNE 500 corporations, municipal entities and nonprofits. www.icemiller.com

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIAs for 2021 by Barron's. www.mesirow.com

CONTACT

Courtney Healy, 630-353-4434

courtney@maclyngroup.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choose DuPage