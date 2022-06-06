Astrix Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Astrix Security Wins Editor's Choice Award in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security , the industry's first solution securing app-to-app integrations, is proud to announce it has won a Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Astrix will be honored with the Editor's Choice Third Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) award at the RSA Conference, one of the world's leading cybersecurity events.

Astrix Security is on a mission to enable organizations to unleash the power of automation and app integrations while keeping their ever-expanding web of third-party connections under control. With agentless, one-click deployment, Astrix enables security teams to instantly see through the fog of connections, detect redundant, misconfigured, and malicious third-party exposure to their critical systems, and provides practical remediation steps. In doing so, Astrix empowers enterprises to gain control over their entire app-layer access for the first time, set enforcement guardrails, and prevent policy drifts with zero-trust security controls.

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine at such a significant industry event," said Alon Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrix. "In today's interconnected workspace, employees can freely and independently integrate cloud services and APIs into core business assets like Office 365, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Github. These connections extend organizations' attack surface, as demonstrated by recent attacks like the Mailchimp and Github breaches. This award is yet another testament to the industry's need for a security solution that allows organizations to securely reap the benefits of third-party apps and automations, as well as the hard work of our team to ensure that this is possible."

"Astrix embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To see the full list of winners, please visit: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security protects the modern enterprise's growing third-party app interconnectivity. By leveraging their unique "attacker" point of view, Astrix has designed a novel zero-trust solution to the leading cybersecurity threat against enterprise's critical systems. The advanced software not only provides the enterprise overall risk visibility but offers lifecycle management to preemptively secure businesses' most sensitive data from possible third-party breaches and compliance violations. Astrix's rapidly expanding team is made up of subject matter experts and was founded by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces' 8200 military intelligence unit CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour. Astrix is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Astrix Media Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

allison@headline.media

323 283 8176

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844 9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

View original content:

SOURCE Astrix Security