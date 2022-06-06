Aduro Promotes Accomplished Software Executives Justin Jed and Cliff Drane to Chief Operating Officer, Chief Experience Officer

Former Limeade Executives Jed and Drane Join Executive Leadership Team at Aduro®

REDMOND, Wash., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a SaaS provider of employee wellbeing solutions, has promoted Justin Jed and Cliff Drane to their Executive Leadership Team, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Experience Officer, respectively. Both Jed and Drane have extensive software and agency leadership experience, bringing a combined 50+ years in product development, user experience, and employee wellbeing technology to Aduro's Executive Leadership Team.

About Justin Jed : Jed's extensive experience in employee wellbeing and software company leadership will guide his new role as Chief Operating Officer at Aduro. Justin started at Aduro as General Manager of the New Markets division, and formerly worked as the Vice President of Product Management at employee wellbeing company Limeade, as Head of Product, Platforms and UX at background check software company Sterling, and Director of Product Management and Planning at Microsoft.





About Cliff Drane : Prior to his promotion to Chief Experience Officer, Cliff joined Aduro in 2021 as Vice President of Product & Design for the New Markets division. Drane previously worked as Vice President of Design & UX, Connected Fitness at Under Armour, Group Creative Director at the agency Razorfish, and Vice President of Creative & User Experience, and VP of Global Expansion for Limeade.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jed is tasked with leading the Aduro Client and Member Experience Teams and Business Operations Team. With many years of executive software company experience, Jed will also take on many intra-team related aspects of running the Aduro business, including managing the company's Objectives and Key Results process and spearheading the newly created Quality Council.

As Chief Experience Officer, Drane will lead Marketing, PR and Brand for Aduro, as well as provide vision for the comprehensive customer and user experience across the entire range of Aduro solutions. As a cross-disciplinary marketing, creative and user-experience leader, Drane will apply his expertise to growing the Aduro business through lead generation, product marketing, press and media relations and more.

