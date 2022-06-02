ZIPS Expands to Become Largest Express Car Wash Chain in South Carolina

PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) announced today the acquisition of the four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head, South Carolina market, making ZIPS the largest express-only chain in the state. ZIPS now owns and operates 20 locations across South Carolina. This announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent growth announcement from January of this year, where ZIPS announced they hold the same status in North Carolina.

"The purchase of the Islands Car Wash locations provides ZIPS with entry into yet another new market and allows us to continue to meet the car wash needs of local residents and even vacationers as they travel to the coast," said Mike Corey, Chief Development Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Our recent expansion in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, aligns with our goals to obtain the strongest market presence in our model of express-only car washing," he added.

Until recently, ZIPS locations in South Carolina were widespread, from Greenville to Charleston, but the brand now serves customers up and down the coast with 16 locations tucked into to coastal towns. The acquisition of the Islands Car Wash locations include car washes in Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Okatie.

In 2022, ZIPS has expanded in the state and moved into new areas with record growth through the acquisition of three Detrick's Car Wash and five Turbo Jet Express Car Wash locations in the Myrtle Beach market, and now four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head market. ZIPS also has several additional greenfield locations under development in the state with plans to open them over the next year.

ZIPS Car Wash now operates over 235 locations in 24 states.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 235 locations across 24 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

