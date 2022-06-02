OpsMx Offers Keynote Address, Conference Session, and Product Demos at cdCon 2022

OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety to deliver keynote on "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise"

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced its participation at cdCon 2022, taking place virtually online and in person in Austin, Tex. on June 7-8 2022. OpsMx CEO Gopal Dommety will deliver a keynote address, "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise," on June 7 at 2:50 p.m. CDT. OpsMx CTO Gopinath Rebala and VP of Product Balaji Sivasubramanian will present a conference session, "Automating Industry Regulation (SoX, Soc2) Enforcement During Software Delivery," on June 7 at 10:50 a.m. CDT.

OpsMx is a Platinum Sponsor of cdCon 2022 and will be conducting product demonstrations in Booth #P5. Register to attend on the cdCon conference website.

Keynote Address

WHO: Gopal Dommety, CEO, OpsMx

WHAT: "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise"

WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2:50 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. CDT

WHERE: JW Grand Ballroom 7 - 8

Conference Session

WHO: Gopinath Rebala, CTO and Balaji Sivasubramanian, VP, Product, OpsMX

WHAT: "Automating Industry Regulation (SoX, Soc2) Enforcement During Software Delivery"

WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. CDT

WHERE: JW Grand Ballroom 1

Conference Location

WHERE: cdCon

JW Marriott Austin

110 E 2nd Street

Austin, TX 78701

+ Virtual

About OpsMX

OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals of modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their applications to the Cloud. The OpsMx Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform provides deep end-to-end insights and control over the software CI/CD process through a single user interface. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently automating routine tasks to increase the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhances security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automates the Continuous Delivery process. The open platform features native integrations with more than 50 common CI/CD tools and CD engines – such as Spinnaker, Argo, and Jenkins – that slash time-to-value and ensure the platform can grow with changing needs. The open design with centralized control allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, enabling them to ship better software faster. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

