NEXA Insights Releases Case Study with Mariner Wealth Advisors

Report documents the benefits of getting feedback and surveying clients for financial advisory firms

LENEXA, Kan., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXA Insights, a client feedback and surveying software for financial advisory firms, recently released a case study explaining how their technology benefitted Mariner Wealth Advisors, a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm with 70 offices across the United States.

Nexa Insights (PRNewswire)

Client surveys can be your superpower, providing data that confirms where you excel & reveals opportunities or issues

Mariner Wealth Advisors wanted to better understand their performance and client sentiment, increase client engagement, and discover potential risks and opportunities within their client base. They also needed to make sure these insights were backed up with substantial data. Therefore, they reached out to NEXA Insights to help create a long-term strategy for ongoing referrals and client satisfaction and retention. NEXA's client survey technology became the primary assessment tool and NEXA's chief executive, Chris Manker, served as lead consultant on the project.

"The survey results confirmed that our clients are interested, engaged, and find value in the services we offer," said Christa Spencer, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Mariner Wealth Advisors. "It really translates to just having the facts and then using those facts to formulate or confirm your plan of action."

"The survey also showed areas where we could provide more information or services to clients," added Spencer. "In addition, clients were able to provide referrals, directly within the survey tool if desired, which allowed us to put an ROI on the survey."

NEXA Insights' surveying software is a unique client feedback tool within the financial services industry, allowing all sizes of advisory firms to facilitate client communication and increase client engagement, identify at-risk clients, discover new opportunities to serve clients further, determine which clients are willing to refer, collect testimonials, evaluate service models, and benchmark against other financial advisory firms with first-class analytics and insights.

SUPERPOWER FOR ADVISORS

"At NEXA Insights, we believe that client surveys can become your superpower, providing you with data that confirms where your firm excels, reveals where there are opportunities or issues, and shows how you stack up against your competitors," said Chris Manker, Founder of NEXA Insights. "We pride ourselves on making the client surveying process as effortless and user-friendly as possible."

After customizing Mariner Wealth Advisors' survey by combining NEXA's proven library of survey questions with additional, unique questions that Mariner wanted to incorporate, NEXA handled the process of sending out the survey to Mariner's client base and saw immediate results. Almost 41% of over 13,700 specially-invited clients responded – a high response rate for a campaign of that size – showing that Mariner has great client engagement and that their clients have a strong interest in providing feedback.

The responses showed which services clients valued most and their desire for client communication, identified at-risk clients via questions around client satisfaction, uncovered opportunities with certain clients that were underserved via questions around other financial issues they may be facing (estate planning, tax planning, life insurance planning, retirement income needs, aging parent needs, family wealth counseling, etc.), identified which clients would be most likely to refer Mariner to friends, family, and colleagues, and allowed Mariner to collect testimonials.

In addition, Mariner was provided with comprehensive analytics that revealed client sentiment, including scores for satisfaction and engagement, a Net Promoter Score (NPS), and an overall score, along with industry benchmarks to compare their performance to other financial advisory firms. All of these analytics, insights, and results were detailed and explained to them in follow-up consulting sessions with NEXA, where Manker and team highlighted key takeaways, identified opportunities and risks, and provided additional insights.

The survey gave Mariner Wealth Advisors the quantifiable data they needed to create an actionable plan for their advisors, managing directors, and regional managing directors. Rather than just anecdotal evidence, the firm was provided with facts to back up their business strategy. The data helped inform where they should spend their time, efforts, and money moving forward, and provided areas of opportunity from sales, marketing, and engagement standpoints. The NPS will be measured over time, with the goal of continually maintaining or raising that already stellar number.

The complete work for Mariner Wealth Advisors is detailed in a case study now available to interested financial advisors and financial services firms. To see the full case study, please click here.

ABOUT NEXA INSIGHTS

NEXA Insights is a client feedback and surveying software for financial advisory firms, founded in October 2017 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. Their software helps collect data for advisors to understand strengths and weaknesses in their operations, as well as client sentiment. Their unique survey experiences have allowed for greater client engagement and more accurate data generation for many firms, including actionable insights. For additional information, visit their website at www.NEXAInsights.com.

Media Contact:

Jonny Swift

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

JonnySwift@ImpactCommunications.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexa Insights