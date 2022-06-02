DREAM Clothing Collaborates with Care Bears for Pride Month and Mental Health Initiative

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based streetwear company DREAM Clothing is launching its first collaboration with Cloudco Entertainment's beloved and iconic property, Care Bears™. The first planned clothing release is exclusively made for pride month and the collection launched on June 1st. There will also be subsequent limited edition releases during the month of June as well.

DREAM Clothing Limited Edtion Pride Month Collection (PRNewswire)

The collection is made to provide fans of Care Bears and DREAM Clothing with high-quality statement pieces to bring awareness and provide paid access to therapy for the LGBTQIA+ community. DREAM Clothing has raised over $400,000 for its mental health nonprofit charity partners since launching in 2018. DREAM has also helped pay for over 2600+ hours of therapy and has helped connect supporters of the brand directly with licensed therapists.

In tandem with Cloudco, DREAM Clothing is hoping to raise over $100,000 for the DREAM Pride Fund established for this Care Bears collection and further the support of paid therapy and other Mental Health related initiatives. To learn more about DREAM and its mission, and to also support the Care Bears collaboration, visit https://dreamclothinghq.com/collections/care-bears.

