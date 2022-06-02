CTI Towers Adds to Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Jamie Cox as Legal Counsel

CARY, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), a leading owner and manager of wireless towers, announced today that Jamie Cox has joined its senior leadership team as Legal Counsel.

Mr. Cox has over 20 years of legal experience. Previous roles include serving as General Counsel at TransLoc Inc. (formerly Ford Motor Company) and North America General Counsel at Lenovo. He has also served as Deputy General Counsel at the Starbury Corporation and Of Counsel at Troutman Sanders LLP.

CTI Towers is one of the largest private tower companies in the US and has been a portfolio company of Palistar Capital ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on telecommunications infrastructure investments, since 2020. The company owns and manages approximately 1,150 towers in 47 states and lessors of CTI Towers assets include top wireless carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

David Bacino, CEO at CTI Towers, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Jamie to CTI Towers. Jamie has served in a number of senior-level legal positions and has a very strong background in corporate governance, playing key roles in both the technology and real estate sectors. I am confident that in adding him to our senior leadership team, we have deepened our abilities to better serve our customers and partners."

"I am thrilled to join CTI Towers at this exciting time in its trajectory," said Mr. Cox. "The senior leadership team is comprised of well-established trailblazers in the telecommunications industry. I look forward to positively contributing to the company and assisting with its continued expansion."

Mr. Cox graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School and was admitted to the North Carolina Bar in 2001. He supports a number of charitable organizations including the Racial Equity Task Force at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, and the Thrive Seed organization, which supports education and opportunity for women and children in New Delhi, India.

In 2015, Mr. Cox won the Lenovo Award for Individual Excellence and in 2003 was given the Triangle Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Leadership award.

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Cary, NC, is one of the largest private tower companies in the U.S. Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, the company was acquired by Melody in 2020. The company operates over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 47 states in the continental US and leases tower space to major wireless carriers, which include AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon as well as broadcasters, utility companies, internet service providers and government entities.

To learn more about CTI Towers, visit www.ctitowers.com.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and sole Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

