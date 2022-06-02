CARMA CONNECTED -- MIAMI'S LEADING INDEPENDENT LIFESTYLE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY -- NAMES ASHLEY JIMENEZ-GONZALEZ PARTNER

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma Connected principals Lyndsey Cooper and Chad Fabrikant are pleased to announce Ashley Jimenez-Gonzalez's recent promotion to Executive Vice President, Partner at the agency. With 35 employees and more than 70 clients, Carma Connected is Miami's leading luxury lifestyle communications firm, offering clients well-rounded communications campaigns that include public relations, marketing, social media, influencer relations, crisis communications and more.

"Over the past 11 years that Ashley has been with the agency, she has become a highly respected team member and media specialist," says Lyndsey Cooper, Principal of Carma Connected.

"Ashley has been with us since the beginning and has deep ties to her clients, the media, the team and the community," adds Chad Fabrikant, Principal of Carma Connected. "We are excited for Ashley to continue to grow at Carma, bringing her energy and expertise to this role."

Ashley graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in 2010 with a Bachelors Degree in Communications concentrating in Public Relations and a minor in Hispanic Studies. She led the Lambda Pi Eta Communication Arts Honor Society as the Publicist Manager. She joined the Carma Connected team as an intern in September 2010 and quickly became an integral part of the group. Most recently, Ashley served as Carma's Senior Vice President, leading day-to-day operations including media relations strategies, team management and overseeing a diverse client roster including The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, The Goodtime Hotel, The Confidante Miami Beach, Goldman Global Arts, Goldman Properties, Rocco's Tacos, Superblue, and many others. Under her leadership, the team develops and executes award-winning campaigns for independent companies and world-recognized brands alike. Outside of the office, Ashley serves as a committee member for the Miami chapter of Friends of St. Jude and is co-chair of the Friends of St. Jude Gala.

In her new role as Executive Vice President, Partner, Ashley will continue to oversee daily operations and contribute to Carma Connected's future growth and expansion. As one of South Florida's largest independently owned communications and marketing firms, Carma Connected serves an impressive roster of clients across the country in a vast array of industries including hospitality, technology, retail, real estate development, consumer products, nonprofit, education, sports and more. Carma was founded in 2009 and is a national communications agency headquartered in Miami, FL with boots on the ground in New York and Los Angeles.

ABOUT CARMA CONNECTED

With a client roster that includes many of the "who's who" in hotels, restaurants, nightlife, spirits and cultural institutions, Carma Connected is South Florida's premier communications agency. Embracing a hands-on approach to fresh ideas and insightful media management, Carma Connected offers clients the services provided by an in-house public relations team in addition to all of the benefits of a top-tier agency including longstanding media and influencer relationships and decades of experience in public relations, social media, event planning, branding and marketing. The agency is a powerhouse of more than 30 savvy, experienced publicists with an unparalleled passion for achieving press with a purpose. Fore more information on Carma Connected, visit www.carmaconnected.com or follow on Instagram @carmaconnected .

