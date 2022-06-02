AI Spera to Showcase CTI Search Engine at RSA Conference 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Spera, the provider of AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence platform, will spotlight its latest advanced security solutions at this year's RSA Conference, June 6-9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

AI Spera presents its AI-driven Criminal Threat Intelligence solutions at RSA Conference 2022 (PRNewswire)

A key highlight of AI Spera's showcase at the event will be its recently launched Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine, Criminal IP and Attack Surface Management solution, RMR. Attendees are invited to experience to demo of company's solutions and meet the AI and data security experts at booth #935-2 inside the Korea Pavilion in the South Expo Hall. Additional giveaways are also available for anyone visiting the booth.

Criminal IP is a comprehensive search engine that detects vulnerabilities of personal or corporate cyber assets in real time and enables preemptive responses accordingly. It is possible to diagnose malicious IP addresses, exploits, threat related images and to conveniently view information of all types of internet-facing assets including banners, certificates, SCADA, IoT, servers, and CCTV, as well as the actionable insights based on country and service-specific statistics in one place. Additional features including domain and certificate search will be updated soon. This solution is now running a free beta service until July and all search features, including API support, are available with simple registration on its website(https://bit.ly/3MaSsFV.)

RMR is a SaaS-based enterprise Attack Surface Management solution powered by AI and machine learning. Securing clear visibility into enterprise IT assets on the attack surface, its simple integration gives users the most exhaustive data feeds that cover all the externally exposed digital assets and vulnerabilities within.

About AI Spera: AI Spera is a fast-growing company in cyber threat intelligence. Based on AI and machine learning technologies, it is focusing on abnormality detection and data-oriented security solutions. It shores up various areas in which Criminal IP defends against ever-evolving cyber threats, spanning education and research, corporate security teams, white hackers, national agencies, and cybercrime investigation organizations.

