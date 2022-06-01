The Wall Street Hotel Opens Today, Lighting Up Lower Manhattan's Famed Financial District

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Hotel is pleased to announce that the hotel is welcoming guests from today, June 1, 2022. The highly anticipated new hotel, housed in the historic Tontine building, is set to usher in a new era for lower Manhattan's Financial District, introducing a stylish and cultural heart to the area. Blending the brilliance of New York City's, The Wall Street Hotel softens the edges of the ambitious metropolis and offers guests an elegant and gracious residential-inspired experience.

Carnegie Suite at The Wall Street Hotel (PRNewswire)

Nick Paspaley, Hotel Owner and Executive Chairman of Paspaley Group of Companies stated, "The Wall Street Hotel is a natural continuation of our family legacy, bringing 100-years of travel and trade, global cultural experience, adventure, and refinement to transform the historic Tontine Building into a new oasis of charm and comfort. A one-of-a-kind gem for New York's famed financial district."

With architecture by Stonehill Taylor, interiors by Rose Ink Workshop, signature restaurant design by Charles & Co. and development assistance from Actium development company, The Wall Street Hotel is home to 180 individually designed guest rooms and suites, ranging in size from generous king rooms to spacious and luxurious multi-bedroom suites. Designed to accommodate a variety of travelers - from couples, friends, and families to those visiting for business - all accommodations feature plush custom furnishings, robust technology offerings, curated libraries, a handcrafted bar cart with premium spirits, and original artworks making stays both memorable and convenient. Guest spaces are inspired by classic New York homes and designed to serve as guests' own personal pied-a-terre, with a light, yet saturated color palette that evokes a sense of calm and warmth intended to make guests feel effortlessly at ease. The hotel experience is rounded out by curated concierge services, an elegant lobby lounge, rooftop ballroom, modern 24-hour fitness center and soon-to-be-announced restaurant and bar concepts.

As the birthplace of one of the world's greatest cities, the lower tip of Manhattan has a rich and impactful history, and the site of The Wall Street Hotel is no exception. Paul Taylor, President of Stonehill Taylor noted, "We had the unique opportunity to recharge this special location, while preserving the historic character of the original buildings we restored. The Wall Street hotel now serves as a welcoming destination for locals and global travelers alike drawn to the energy of New York's iconic financial district."

Liubasha Rose, Creative Director and Founder of Rose Ink Workshop added, "My goal is for visitors to feel like they are coming to their favorite pied-à-terre in New York and for locals to have a refuge to meet friends in the heart of the chaos of New York. The interiors were drawn from the energy of Wall Street with a nod to the heritage of the Paspaley Pearling family. Using rich velvets, marble floors, soaring ceilings, and hand applied finishes, we created a timeless design for guests tap into their inner movie star."

About The Wall Street Hotel:

The Wall Street Hotel will present a stylish and cultural center in the heart of New York City's Financial District. With 100 years of international trade and travel experience, The Paspaley family – Australia's renowned pearling family and the property's ownership group- returns to New York City's historic pearl trading district with an inaugural hotel. Housed in the landmark Tontine building and blending the best of Manhattan's brilliance, The Wall Street Hotel softens the edges of an ambitious metropolis, offering guests an elegant and gracious approach to service and hospitality. With vibrant colors, striking lounges, unique, highly versatile event space, and luxurious rooms that are worldly and chic, the property invites guests to rediscover downtown and the famed Wall Street. Across its180 rooms and suites and interiors inspired by classic New York residences, robust technology amenities, curated libraries, eclectic objects, and original artworks, The Wall Street Hotel offers an abundance of uniquely memorable guest experiences.

The Lounge on Pearl (PRNewswire)

