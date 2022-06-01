TIAA Appoints Kourtney Gibson Chief Institutional Client Officer

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Kourtney Gibson Chief Institutional Client Officer.

Gibson joins July 1 following the retirement of Doug Chittenden, a 38-year veteran of TIAA. Most recently, she was Executive Vice Chairman of Loop Capital, where she served in a range of leadership roles at that global investment services firm, founded in 1997. She will report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett and become a member of the company's Executive Committee. Chittenden will serve as an advisor and Vice Chairman of Institutional Relationships until March 2023.

In her last role, Gibson was responsible for setting long-term strategy and aligning talent and other resources to deepen client relationships and deliver a wide array of outcome-oriented solutions at a firm that has underwritten $6 trillion in securities offerings, manages over $6 billion in assets on behalf of institutional clients and executes an average of $1.75 billion in daily trading in over 80 countries. Over more than 20 years at Loop Capital, she oversaw various corporate, governmental, institutional and consultant client relations and led multiple functions, including asset management, strategy, sales and trading.

"Kourtney has exceptional experience as an entrepreneurial leader who delights her clients and helps them succeed with their own goals," said Duckett. "That client focus, along with her vision, passion and many accomplishments, make Kourtney perfect to lead our core retirement relationships to deliver on our mission of serving those who serve others."

Gibson also has first-hand experience with TIAA clients. She sits on the boards of trustees at the University of Miami, where she serves on the Investment Committee, and at Viterbo University, where she serves on the Finance Committee. She is also a director on the boards of lululemon athletica and MarketAxess Holdings.

"I am honored to join TIAA and help continue the critical work of helping millions build and live dignified retirements," Gibson said. "My new colleagues and I have important obligations to lead in securing lifetime income, serve as true partners to our institutional clients and provide outstanding service and experiences."

Gibson holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BBA from the University of Miami. Her commitment to giving back to the community includes her role as a board member of the Dibia DREAM Foundation, which provides STEM education for underserved youth, and as a board member and Immediate Past Chairman of the Chicago Scholars Foundation, the largest college access and success program in Chicago.

