THERAPON SKIN HEALTH UNVEILS TWO NEW PRODUCTS IN AWARD-WINNING THERADERM LINE

Answers Growing Demand for 'Tech Neck' and Oily Skin Solutions

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line, Theraderm Clinical Skin Care, today announces the launch of two products. The line extension includes Theraderm Neck Crème and Theraderm Reversion Clarifying Mask.

DON'T LET 'TECH NECK' TELL YOUR AGE

Theraderm Neck Crème addresses signs of neck aging on a global scale, softening and minimizing lines formed by repetitive facial expressions by relaxing muscle contractions and moisturizing the skin.

The Neck Crème features Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, rich in vitamins C and E, to help protect the skin from the damaging effects of environmental free radicals. Several powerful moisturizing agents such as Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, non-greasy "eco-designed" emollients derived from shea butter, effortlessly absorb into the skin. The visible results include reduced signs of scarring left from psoriasis, dermatitis, frostbite, burns, and inflammation.

A combination of clinically proven ingredients like Retinol, Niacinamide and Theraderm's patented peptide complex works to reduce laxity, fine lines, wrinkles, signs of photoaging, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture resulting in an overall more youthful, lifted and contoured appearance.

Mix in caffeine, Plankton Extracts, Kappaphycus Alvarezii Extract (a powerful anti-inflammatory) and you've got one of the most comprehensive neck products available.

The Neck Crème will retail for $95.50 at theraderm.net .

DETOX YOUR SKIN

The Reversion Clarifying Mask contains Kaolin Clay to keep breakouts and excess oiliness under control. One of the mildest and gentlest clays found in skin care, Kaolin offers anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and healing benefits. Plus, since it's more gentle on the skin than other types of clay, make it excellent for all skin types.

Ideal for oily skin, the Theraderm Reversion Clarifying Mask absorbs excess sebum and cleans out pores with active charcoal. This brightening and detoxifying mask draws out impurities and toxins and clears skin of excess oil, dirt and pollutants without causing redness or irritation. Additional active ingredients include salicylic and lactic acid to help increase cellular turnover, decreasing the number of pimples and blackheads that form, while simultaneously speeding up healing on active breakouts.

The Reversion Clarifying Mask will retail for $26 at theraderm.net.

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO/founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available anywhere at the time to maximize the overall skin health and youthful appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream and the Therapon Skin Health company. The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently exfoliate skin surface cells, then protect skin from future damage.

In 1996, the four-product Theraderm Skin Renewal System for daily use was completed. @theradermclinical

