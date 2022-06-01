Smart brand Aohi Unveils New Desktop Charger Lineup Before Amazon Prime Day

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aohi, a new smart brand with great competitiveness and ambition in the mobile charging and consumer electronics industry, unveiled today its exciting new lineup of desktop chargers.

This series follows the Same PI Chipset with Apple Original Charger and the three-color breathing light technology with a unique brand logo, which makes the charging efficiency much higher and the charging status can be more clearly seen through the charger. The range includes different specifications - US and EU versions, and it can charge four devices at the same time, which is a tool that can't be missed to improve work efficiency. All products are available now on Aohi official website and US Amazon store.

"These new desktop chargers are more focused on meeting the needs of consumers for charging multiple devices. In the past, users needed to carry at least 2-3 chargers in the office or at home, especially when traveling, which made the desktop very messy and not conducive to Save desktop or backpack space. Therefore, the emergence of Aohi Magcube 65W desktop charger and Magcube 120W Charger can solve these problems for users." said Aohi's product development director.

THE Desktop Charger LINEUP

AOHI Magcube 65W Desktop Charger with 4 Dual-Port:With two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, it supports the smart distribution of 65W power to charge 4 devices at the same time, meeting the user's multi-device charging needs. Dual USB-C ports(65W total output)support simultaneous fast charging of your MacBook (45W) and iPhone (18W). Quickly full charge Macbook Pro 13.3'' in 1.5 hours during single-port use, and charge an iPhone 13 from 0–50% in only 30 minutes. Besides, this fast charger is compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max /13 Mini, Macbook Pro, iPad Pro, Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra/Note 10 +, Pixel 5/4a, Huawei, Xiaomi, Switch and more electronic devices to meet the charging needs of users for a variety of different equipment.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger with 4 Dual-Port: On the basis of the Magcube 65W desktop charger, this magcube 120W desktop charger's output power has been upgraded to 120W. It supports simultaneous fast charging of your two laptops, allowing fast charging for MacBook Pro 16" from 0% to 45% in only 30 mins, while protecting the battery of the device, the charging efficiency is improved and the waiting time is greatly shortened. This high-speed USB charging station provides fast charging to virtually all USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, Switches and more, and features an ultra-compact, lightweight design for maximum portability wherever you go, all in one desktop fast charger for office, home and travel.

About Aohi

Aohi, an independent brand of listed company Aohai technology(stock code: 002993), aims to apply innovative techniques to develop charging devices, to provide complementary and value-added smart devices, services and solutions to the charging industry.

To charge, to explore, Aohi is dedicated to empowering the smart world and delivering an exceptional smart life experience.

