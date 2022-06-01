ROMER DEBBAS, LLP AND KATZ & MATZ P.C. MERGE TO FORM NEW YORK CITY'S LARGEST RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE PRACTICE

Images can be downloaded here.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Romer Debbas, LLP, a recognized authority in the field of real estate law, announces the merger with award-winning New York City residential real estate firm Katz & Matz P.C. to form New York City's largest dedicated residential real estate practice. Together in 2021, the firms closed approximately 1,900 residential purchase/sale transactions for individual clients and approximately 1,400 residential loan transactions on behalf of various lending institutions.

Katz & Matz was founded in 1994 to specifically serve buyers and sellers of residential real estate. With an aligned ethos and dedication to specialized representation by tenured practitioners, the firm will operate under Romer Debbas and extend service to all legal matters, including residential, commercial, landlord/tenant, and trusts and estates.

Bruce D. Katz and Steven Matz, principals of Katz & Matz, will join Romer Debbas on July 1, 2022, as partners and continue to bolster the success of the firm's thriving residential real estate practice. They will be joined by an esteemed team of 18 lawyers, paralegals, and assistants.

"It isn't often in the business world, and certainly not in New York City, that two renowned firms in their own right, can join forces with such an unsurpassed and extraordinary level of synergy, compatibility and aligned commitment to delivering the best possible service," said Bruce D. Katz.

"We are very excited to welcome the Katz & Matz team who are not only great at what they do but are more importantly quality people. Our mission is to preserve and expand upon the wonderful culture that Bruce and Steven created over the last twenty years," said Michael J. Romer, Founder and Managing Partner, Romer Debbas.

"The expansion of our respective "families" will result in a firm that can provide a larger and wider range of services, to purchasers and sellers, brokers and their companies, lending institutions and loan officers and to our city as a whole, all the while maintaining our trademark focus on personalized and sensitive care to everyone we serve," said Steven Matz. "We are beyond thrilled to be embarking on this journey with our friends and colleagues at Romer Debbas."

"After just celebrating our 11th anniversary, it is a true honor to now say that Romer Debbas has the number one residential real estate practice in the greatest city in the world," said Pierre E. Debbas, Founder and Managing Partner, Romer Debbas.

Michael J. Romer has extensive experience in the areas of real estate and general business law, concentrating on the purchase and sale of New York City commercial and residential real estate, commercial leasing, real estate related financing matters, representation of cooperative and condominium boards, foreign investors, and small businesses. In addition, he has a long history of representing prominent financial institutions in commercial and residential lending transactions, including some of the most exclusive private banks and wealth management divisions in the country. Mr. Romer is consistently recognized for his achievements, most recently among Super Lawyers and as a Newsmaker Futurist.

Pierre E. Debbas focuses on the purchase and sale of commercial and residential real estate in New York City, commercial leasing, real estate related financing matters, representation of cooperative and condominium boards, foreign investors, and small businesses. Over the course of his career, Mr. Debbas has been involved in thousands of real estate transactions and is instrumental in his firm's annual ranking as one of the top transactional firms based on volume of transactions closed in NYC.

Bruce D. Katz is a tenured attorney who has established valued relationships with many of New York City's most notable residential real estate professionals. Clients and brokers alike appreciate his hallmark attentiveness, direct accessibility, and thorough approach to facilitating a seamless transaction.

Steven Matz is highly respected throughout New York City's residential real estate industry, often serving as a consultant to brokerage houses and financial firms seeking real estate counsel for their clients. He boasts an unparalleled understanding of the specific needs of international and ultra-high net worth/high-profile clients, expertly helping them navigate 1031 Tax Deferred Exchanges, LLC Formation, and various issues involving the purchase and sale of New York City properties. Mr. Matz's experience extends to new construction and conversion projects, where he often provides written digests and comprehensive analyses to clients and brokers alike.

About Romer Debbas, LLP (www.romerdebbas.com)

Romer Debbas, LLP boasts New York City's largest residential real estate practice, uniquely focusing on all real estate matters for clients in local, national, and international markets. Led by Managing Partners Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas, the annually ranked top firm prioritizes highly specialized, client-centered representation with a practice that also extends to include Corporate and Business Law, Immigration, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Taxation, Trusts, and Estates.

