Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Launches SPRAVATO® Nasal Spray Therapy in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Dallas

Largest Ketamine Provider in the U.S. Now Offering FDA-Approved Esketamine Nasal Spray Offering for Adults in Six Cities

GILBERT, Ariz., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), has expanded the availability of SPRAVATO® to three new cities and increased the total number of clinics offering the FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray to six. Starting June 1, the KWC clinics in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Dallas will join the Houston, Las Vegas and Seattle locations in offering SPRAVATO to their patient base.

Ketamine Wellness Centers Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Taken with an oral supplement, SPRAVATO is an FDA-approved treatment for adults experiencing treatment-resistant depression (TRD) or depressive symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD). Patients interested in pursuing this treatment option will work with the company's experienced intake and screening teams to ensure that SPRAVATO is the most positive choice for them. KWC providers are trained to administer SPRAVATO treatments in the right care and patient safety settings.

Many of the nation's largest insurers have included SPRAVATO in their coverage. Insurance experts at KWC are available to help patients navigate the complexities of healthcare coverage and assist in determining coverage and potential out-of-pocket costs.

"KWC aims to provide a diverse range of accessible and clinically-supported mental healthcare options to our national patient community," said Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and Chief Operating Officer of Delic. "We're excited to continue growing the availability of SPRAVATO, the first treatment of its kind, and we look forward to helping more patients across our network of clinics understand how it can benefit their mental health as we expand into new states."

For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, please visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp, Inc.

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The Company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

About SPRAVATO®

SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray is a nonselective, noncompetitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor – an ionotropic glutamate receptor. It is a first-of-its kind medicine approved by the FDA in two major depressive disorder (MDD) subpopulations with high unmet need.1

SPRAVATO® is approved in the United States, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and to treat depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior.

