JOHN HANCOCK CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE EARNINGS DATA

BOSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended April 30, 2022. The same data for the comparable three month period ended April 30, 2021 is also available below.
Three Months Ended 4/30/2022
Ticker
Fund Name
Current
Net
Per
NAV
Total Managed
Total Net Assets
HPI
Preferred Income Fund
7/31
$ 9,301,948
$ 0.353
$ 18.07
$ 732,968,021
*
$ 475,868,021
HPF
Preferred Income Fund II
7/31
$ 7,539,663
$ 0.352
$ 17.91
$ 590,285,684
*
$ 383,585,684
HPS
Preferred Income Fund III
7/31
$ 10,114,730
$ 0.318
$ 16.01
$ 783,073,830
*
$ 508,773,830
JHS
Income Securities Trust
10/31
$ 2,091,602
$ 0.180
$ 13.14
$ 244,298,726
*
$ 152,998,726
JHI
Investors Trust
10/31
$ 3,121,447
$ 0.357
$ 15.65
$ 223,755,819
*
$ 136,855,819
PDT
Premium Dividend Fund
10/31
$ 10,609,685
$ 0.217
$ 14.35
$ 1,074,803,905
*
$ 701,103,905
HTD
Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
10/31
$ 11,885,861
$ 0.336
$ 25.25
$ 1,313,182,721
*
$ 894,282,721
HTY
Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield
10/31
$ 881,889
$ 0.081
$ 6.09
$ 66,547,115
$ 66,547,115
Three Months Ended 4/30/2021
Ticker
Fund Name
Current
Net
Per
NAV
Total Managed
Total Net Assets
HPI
Preferred Income Fund
7/31
$9,384,000
$ 0.358
$20.42
$ 786,026,935
*
$535,526,935
HPF
Preferred Income Fund II
7/31
$7,645,560
$ 0.358
$20.14
$ 634,525,875
*
$430,525,875
HPS
Preferred Income Fund III
7/31
$10,199,792
$ 0.322
$17.99
$ 836,391,555
*
$570,391,555
JHS
Income Securities Trust
10/31
$2,402,990
$ 0.206
$15.97
$ 277,278,400
*
$185,978,400
JHI
Investors Trust
10/31
$3,134,280
$ 0.360
$18.75
$ 250,150,282
*
$163,250,282
PDT
Premium Dividend Fund
10/31
$11,168,533
$ 0.229
$14.79
$ 1,094,573,426
*
$720,873,426
HTD
Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
10/31
$12,295,347
$ 0.347
$24.99
$ 1,303,634,542
*
$884,734,542
HTY
Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield
10/31
$1,027,013
$ 0.094
$6.72
$ 73,332,978
$73,332,978
*Total managed assets include assets attributable to borrowings under the Committed Facility Agreement or Liquidity Agreement, as applicable.
1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.
Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.
About John Hancock Investment Management
A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.
About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.
